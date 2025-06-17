SmythOS Platform for AI Agents is now Open Source

SmythOS Runtime Environment is designed like an OS - Modules, Drivers, Stateful, Secure.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmythOS Ushers in a New Era for AI Agents by Going Fully Open Source, Launching the Foundation for the Internet of Agents

SmythOS, the pioneer in AI agent infrastructure, today announced its strategic transition to a comprehensive open-source model, beginning with the immediate release of its core runtime environment (SRE), Software Development Kit (SDK), Command Line Interface (CLI), and new documentation. This bold move is set to redefine the AI agent ecosystem, providing the robust, transparent, and scalable "Agent Operating System" the industry desperately needs to power the burgeoning "Internet of AI Agents".

Building autonomous AI agents today is far harder than it should be. Popular agent frameworks are fragile and inefficient for production use. Developers report issues like “over-complex, black box architecture,” “instability,” “breaking changes,” and “dependency bloat.” This brittle foundation threatens enterprise adoption, raises security concerns, and invites domination by closed, proprietary platforms.

De Ridder, CTO and Co-founder of SmythOS stated: "We're moving to an Internet of AI agents. The agent-to-agent economy will dwarf the human-to-human economy. We believe that in the next few years, AI agents and AI assistants will do more browsing and online transactions than humans, and there will emerge an agent-to-agent economy. SmythOS has created the world's first and only, to my knowledge, foundational runtime for agents."

SmythOS is engineered from the ground up to solve these critical challenges. Its’ Smyth Runtime Environment (SRE) is a lightweight, Linux-like kernel for agents, designed for unparalleled reliability, security, and portability. At just 50 megabytes, the SRE is exceptionally efficient, capable of running on anything from cloud servers to a Raspberry Pi or even an IoT device like a thermostat. This architecture ensures "Goldilocks Agents" – enough autonomy to matter, with enough control to trust – by providing built-in guardrails for security, observability, and governance. SmythOS offers a visual-first builder for "vibe coding," allowing users to design complex, multi-agent workflows intuitively, separating workflow logic from execution logic like Java did.

AI autonomy without a control layer doesn’t work in production. That’s where SmythOS shines," said Umansky, CEO and Co-Founder. "We didn’t just wrap a visual shell around open source—we built from first principles. SmythOS is a better operating system where humans and agents collaborate securely.”

The decision to go open source is a strategic move to accelerate adoption and foster a vibrant ecosystem. "Open source leads to more trust, trust leads to more adoption, which means more contribution, more innovation, more transparency," said Umansky. "This is a developer acquisition flywheel." By embracing open standards like Anthropic's Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Google’s Agent-to-Agent (A2A) protocol, SmythOS aims to become the interoperable backbone for intelligent agents, ensuring that "SmythOS acts like a glue that brings all of these big player systems together". This approach prevents vendor lock-in and encourages widespread innovation, making it "the Android of AI agents" or "the Linux of intelligent clouds".

SmythOS has already demonstrated significant momentum with over 28,413 agents built. The company has secured pilot projects with government agencies, OEM brands and large agencies, validating its enterprise readiness and unique capabilities. "We rebuilt our agent in a day, nothing broke," shared one SmythOS customer.

"It's time for a new king to reign in open source agent platforms," stated Umansky. "Just look online at what framework users are saying and why they are switching. SmythOS delivers because we believe in the future and humanity."

Today we celebrate the open-source release of SmythOS Runtime Environment (SRE), SDK, CLI, and new documentation on GitHub and the redesigned SmythOS website. Then in a few months, we look forward to an open-source release of the visual Agent Builder. SmythOS is open source under the MIT license.

This moment is decisive; the architectures, infrastructure, and standards for the next decade of autonomous agents are being decided today. SmythOS is positioned to lead this transformation, providing the open, secure, and scalable foundation required for a multi-trillion-dollar agent economy.

About SmythOS: SmythOS is an Agent Operating System (OS) and runtime environment designed to build, deploy, and orchestrate AI agents with simplicity, security, and true openness. Inspired by the foundational role of operating systems, SmythOS provides the critical infrastructure needed to transition AI agents from experimental prototypes to mission-critical applications at scale, enabling the future "Internet of Agents".

