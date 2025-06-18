Isogent Appoints Co-Founder Pete Zamecnik as Chief Executive Officer

Isogent Names Pete Zamecnik As CEO Isogent - We Help People with Technology

Isogent appoints founding member Pete Zamecnik as CEO to lead the company into its next chapter of growth, innovation, and customer-focused IT services.

I’m honored to lead the company I helped build. Our mission remains clear, help people with technology and drive meaningful results.” — Pete Zamecnik - CEO of Isogent

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Isogent, a leading provider of managed IT services and cloud-based technology solutions headquartered in Plano, TX, is proud to announce that Pete Zamecnik, one of the company’s original founders, has been named Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Zamecnik co-founded Isogent in 2010 alongside partners Justin Wirpel and Glenham Heymans, playing an instrumental role in shaping the company's client-first culture, service delivery model, and long-term strategic vision. His elevation to CEO marks a natural next chapter in Isogent’s evolution—one built on continuity, clarity, and forward momentum.

“Pete has been at the heart of Isogent since day one,” said Justin Wirpel. “His leadership, insight, and commitment to innovation have helped build the strong foundation we stand on today. We’re excited for what’s next with him at the helm.”

In his new role, Zamecnik will focus on scaling Isogent’s service portfolio, enhancing its cloud and cybersecurity offerings, and deepening client relationships nationwide, all while reinforcing the company’s core promise: We help people with technology.

“I’m honored to lead a company I’ve believed in from the beginning,” said Zamecnik. “We have a talented, dedicated team and a clear mission. I’m excited to build on what we’ve started and continue driving real results for our clients and partners.”

About Isogent:

Founded in 2010 by Pete Zamecnik, Justin Wirpel, and Glenham Heymans, Isogent is a trusted IT partner for businesses nationwide. Specializing in managed IT services, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, and AI-powered business solutions, Isogent helps organizations simplify technology, reduce risk, and accelerate growth. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Isogent delivers strategic guidance with hands-on support—empowering clients to focus on what matters most.

