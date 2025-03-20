Flooring OS Appoints Justin Wirpel as CEO to Continue Innovation and Drive Growth

Justin Wirpel Named CEO of Flooring OS Flooring OS Customer's First Logo

Flooring OS names Justin Wirpel as CEO to expand AI-driven innovation, streamline operations, and deliver a modern, intuitive, and affordable flooring software.

Our goal has always been to provide flooring customers with a modern, intuitive, and affordable platform that is as easy to use as Gmail, while simplifying operations and maximizing profitability. ” — Justin Wirpel

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flooring OS, the modern, intuitive, and affordable business management software built for the flooring industry that focuses on the needs of Customers First, has appointed Justin Wirpel as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). With a strong background in technology, cloud solutions, vertical SaaS, finance, marketing, and business operations, Wirpel is set to lead Flooring OS into its next phase of innovation and expansion.

Wirpel brings a wealth of experience in scaling technology-driven businesses. As a founding partner of Isogent, a leader in IT, cloud services, and cybersecurity, he played a pivotal role in developing solutions that streamline business operations for companies of all sizes. His expertise in AI-driven software, cloud-native platforms, and automation aligns perfectly with Flooring OS’s mission to provide seamless, efficient, and future-ready technology for flooring businesses.

A graduate of The University of Alabama with a Master’s in Marketing, Washington University in St. Louis with an MBA, and a degree in Finance from Dallas Baptist University, Wirpel has dedicated his career to helping businesses leverage technology for operational excellence. Under his leadership, Flooring OS aims to expand its AI-powered capabilities, enhance customer-driven innovations, and solidify its position as the clear leader in the flooring software space.

A Cloud-Based, A.I. Enabled Future for the Flooring Industry

Wirpel’s appointment comes at a time when the flooring industry is evolving rapidly, with increasing demand for automation, real-time data insights, and expansion into other channels like kitchen & bath, doors & windows, and more. Flooring OS has been at the forefront of this transformation, offering cloud-native, browser-based software that eliminates the patchwork of software packages and outdated systems most flooring businesses use today.

“Customers First. Every question starts with, ‘what does our customer need?’ and every answer must be ‘what benefits our customer first?’ It sounds simple, but it’s not easy. It takes a great deal of discipline to make sure that’s the focus of everyone who works here at Flooring OS. Does everyone who works here make decisions when I’m not in the room that serve our customers first? They do. And that approach makes our team very special in this industry. If they need it, we will build it.

Our goal has always been to provide flooring customers with a modern, intuitive, and affordable platform. Flooring software must be as easy to use as Gmail. That’s our target. That simplifies operations and maximizes profitability,” said Wirpel. “As CEO, my focus will be on continuing to work closely – onsite, in the store, with our customers to understand exactly what they need and give them what they don’t have from other solutions, ensuring our customers have the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly competitive industry.”

With Wirpel at the helm, Flooring OS is poised to continue its trajectory of rapid growth and industry leadership, helping flooring businesses save time, increase margins, and future-proof their operations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.