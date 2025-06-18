Embedl Secures €5.5M Investment Round to Scale Sustainable Edge AI

Embedl Team

Embedl raises €5.5M in a round co-led by Fairpoint, SEB Greentech VC & Spintop, with strong backing from existing investors and insiders.

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Embedl, a Swedish AI optimization company, has raised €5.5M in a funding round co-led by Fairpoint Capital, SEB Greentech VC, and Spintop Ventures, with continued support from existing investors, including Chalmers Ventures, STOAF, ALMI Invest, board members, and employees.

The funding will scale Embedl's AI model optimization platform globally, enabling energy-efficient, hardware-agnostic, and edge-ready AI across automotive, robotics, and defense sectors.

"We are thrilled to have the backing and support of Sweden's best deep tech investors. Now, we will accelerate our global presence and cement our position as the leading provider of efficient AI technology." Hans Salomonsson, CEO and Co-Founder at Embedl



Tackling AI's Energy and Performance Bottlenecks

Founded at Chalmers University of Technology, Embedl is overcoming key barriers to AI deployment on edge devices—such as autonomous vehicles, drones, and industrial machinery—by eliminating excessive energy use, slow inference, high memory demand, and lengthy manual development cycles.

Embedl's software platform includes a Model Optimization SDK and a cloud-based platform, the Embedl Hub. Using techniques such as Neural Architecture Search, Pruning, Quantization, and Knowledge Distillation, it enables:

- Up to 83% energy savings

- Up to 95% memory reduction

- Up to 18x faster inference

- Up to 90% development time reduction



Strategic Investors on Board

Fairpoint Capital brings industry knowledge and an extensive European network to support Embedl's growth in key markets.

"We have followed Embedl for the past few years and are very impressed by their recent commercial successes, demonstrating that they are at the forefront of edge AI. The way Embedl can optimize and reduce energy consumption will be critical in this industry going forward." — Ulf Lewander, Partner at Fairpoint Capital

SEB Greentech VC's participation strengthens Embedl's alignment with long-term sustainability goals.

"Embedl is not only making AI models faster and more efficient — they are reshaping the energy profile of machine learning. As AI becomes more embedded in everything from mobility to infrastructure, the environmental computation cost can't be ignored. We are proud to support this exceptional team that is building AI technologies for a future that's both intelligent and sustainable." — Kristina Söderberg, Investment Manager, SEB Greentech VC

Spintop Ventures, also part of the round, continues its commitment to Embedl.

"Embedl's tools give companies a genuine edge—lowering hardware costs and energy use without compromising capability. Having built Scalado, a deep-tech imaging software company that powered billion+ devices, I see similar patterns in turning advanced research into scalable products. Embedl is making that leap."

— Sami Niemi, Partner at Spintop Ventures



Trusted by Industry Innovators

Embedl's customers and research partners are tech companies leading the AI revolution, including:

- Zenseact – first customer for autonomous driving systems

- Kodiak Robotics – a leader in autonomous driving

- Bosch – a global leader in automotive systems

- SAAB, Ericsson, Magna, and Siemens - as research partners

These companies leverage Embedl's platform to deliver fast, low-energy AI on constrained hardware.



From Research to Real-World Impact

With a team of 25—many from Chalmers University of Technology—Embedl has transformed cutting-edge academic research into a practical tool for global developers.

The company's progression includes a €2.5M grant from the European Innovation Council and prestigious recognitions such as CB Insights AI100, Ny Teknik's 33 List, IVA's Smart Industry Award, and the Swedish Grand Prize for Engineering.



Next Steps: Global Expansion and Broader Adoption

With this new capital, Embedl will:

- Expand further into North American and European edge AI markets.

- Deepen partnerships in automotive, defense, and robotics.

- Scale its SaaS platform to empower more developers.

Hans Salomonsson, CEO and Co-Founder, is optimistic about the opportunity ahead but emphasizes the importance of acting quickly. "Embedl has the talent and innovative ideas to take the lead in sustainable AI technology," he stated. "AI is the most revolutionary technology we will experience in our lifetime. However, continuing down the current path will have a catastrophic environmental impact. At Embedl, we choose to take the lead towards a sustainable AI-powered society."



About Embedl

Embedl develops AI model optimization tools that make deep learning faster, smaller, and more sustainable. Founded in 2018 and based in Gothenburg, the company helps customers optimize AI for edge devices—cutting energy, cost, and memory usage without compromising accuracy.

About Fairpoint Capital

Fairpoint Capital is a Nordic venture capital firm solely focused on B2B technology investments, targeting early-stage opportunities, from late seed to expansion stage funding. We look for unique and scalable technologies addressing global markets that drive industrial productivity growth. Fairpoint is an active minority investor combining strategic support with financial investment to help our portfolio companies reach their full potential. For more information, visit www.fairpoint.se

About SEB Greentech VC

SEB Greentech Venture Capital invests in green technology and focuses on ideas that promise substantial impact in reducing greenhouse gas emissions or in preventing transgression of the planetary boundaries. We do that by investing in solutions in sectors ranging from renewable energy, water and agricultural, circular business models to waste management. SEB Greentech VC started in 2020 and is part of SEB. https://sebgroup.com/our-offering/financing-and-investment-banking/greentech

About Spintop Ventures

Spintop Ventures is a Nordic early-stage venture capital firm investing in innovative software-driven technology companies. As an active investor, we support founders in building sector-leading businesses and driving progress toward a sustainable society, with a focus on workflow automation powered by AI, robust and secure digital foundations, and the circular transformation of business and society. https://spintopventures.com/

