Embedl Named to the 2025 CB Insights’ List of the 100 Most Innovative AI Startups

Embedl is recognized for its achievements in optimizing and accelerating AI models for efficient deployment in embedded systems.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CB Insights today named Embedl to its ninth annual AI 100, showcasing the 100 most promising private artificial intelligence companies in the world.

“The AI 100 winners are future movers and shakers, taking big swings that will shape the future of AI,” said Manlio Carrelli, CEO at CB Insights. “This year’s cohort is pushing AI applications from emerging to emerged, working on everything from AI agents for complex processes to security and robotics. They’ve also zeroed in on new and promising technologies that might not be on the radar of many enterprises — multi-agent systems, novel computing and data curation approaches, and physical AI.”

“We’re honored to be recognized among the AI 100 innovators. At Embedl, we believe AI has the potential to redefine not only how we build intelligent systems but how we make them scalable, efficient, and sustainable for real-world deployment,” said Hans Salomonsson, CEO at Embedl

The list recognizes early—and mid-stage startups that are leading the way in applying AI across industries and architectures. Our research team picked winning companies based on CB Insights datasets, including deal activity, industry partnerships, team strength, investor strength, employee headcount, and proprietary Commercial Maturity and Mosaic scores. We also dug into Analyst Briefings submitted directly to us by startups.

Embedl is a Swedish deep-tech company specializing in edge AI. Embedl offers advanced software solutions designed to optimize and accelerate AI models for deployment in resource-constrained embedded systems. With a cutting-edge research and innovation foundation, Embedl empowers developers and enterprises to reduce model size and inference time while maintaining accuracy. This enables efficient AI deployment across a wide range of edge applications. The company has formed key partnerships across various industries and gained international recognition for its AI efficiency and scalability contributions.

Quick facts on the 2025 AI 100:

- The 100 winners include 21 startups in AI agent platforms and infrastructure, 12 in AI observability and governance, and 12 in physical AI technology and building blocks.

- The 2025 cohort is deploying AI across horizontal applications (customer service, process automation), infrastructure (AI observability, AI agent building), and verticals (healthcare and life sciences, industrials, financial services).

- Collectively, these companies have raised $11.4B in equity funding over time, including more than $2.3B in 2025 (as of 4/16/2025).

- Nearly 75% are early-stage companies (Series A or earlier).

- 27 companies are based outside the United States, spanning 13 countries. This includes companies in developing and competitive AI markets like France and South Korea.

- The cohort has formed 315+ business relationships since 2023, including with industry leaders like NVIDIA, Google, and Uber.

About CB Insights

CB Insights is an AI super analyst for market intelligence. It delivers instant insights that help you bet on the right markets, track competitors, and source the right companies. Our AI super analyst is powerful because it is built on the validated database of companies and markets that CB Insights is famous for. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

