MyVisaJobs.com Launches 'Graduate Sponsorship Rankings by Alma Mater' Based on U.S. Department of Labor Data

myvisajobs international students and workers

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyVisaJobs.com, the most trusted career and immigration resource for international professionals since 2006, has launched an insightful new feature: Graduate Sponsorship Rankings by Alma Mater. This powerful tool enables international students and graduates to explore how U.S. employers have sponsored alumni from universities around the world for employment-based green cards.The rankings are based on publicly available disclosure data from the U.S. Department of Labor, covering PERM filings from fiscal years 2017 through 2024. These filings represent the first step in the employment-based green card process.“This data-driven feature brings much-needed transparency to the U.S. job market for international graduates,” said Bill Zhao, founder of MyVisaJobs.com. “Now students can see how graduates from their university are being sponsored by U.S. companies—and in which roles, industries, and salary ranges.”🏆 Top 10 U.S. Universities by Sponsored Graduates (FY2017–FY2024)Rank University City State Sponsorships1️⃣ University of Southern California Los Angeles CA 10,7762️⃣ Carnegie Mellon University Pittsburgh PA 8,5793️⃣ The University of Texas at Dallas Richardson TX 6,9244️⃣ Arizona State University Tempe AZ 5,7765️⃣ Northeastern University Boston MA 5,7696️⃣ Columbia University New York NY 5,7457️⃣ San Jose State University San Jose CA 5,4268️⃣ New York University New York NY 4,9089️⃣ North Carolina State University Raleigh NC 4,695🔟 Georgia Institute of Technology Atlanta GA 4,601🔍 What You’ll FindThe Graduate Sponsorship Rankings allow users to:- View U.S. employers that sponsored graduates from specific universities- Explore job titles, functions, and industries- Compare offered salaries and prevailing wages- See graduate majors and countries of citizenshipFor example, the page for the University of Southern California shows detailed records of its sponsored alumni, helping students and job seekers understand employment outcomes tied to their alma mater.👉 View Example: University of Southern California Sponsorship Data: https://www.myvisajobs.com/university/university-southern-california 👉 Explore the full rankings: https://www.myvisajobs.com/universities/ 🎯 Who Benefits- International students comparing U.S. universities based on real employment data- Graduates evaluating job prospects and sponsorship likelihood- University advisors supporting international student career success- Employers identifying top institutions for talent recruitment- Researchers studying global mobility and skilled immigrationAbout MyVisaJobs.comFounded in 2006, MyVisaJobs.com is the leading employment and immigration platform for international professionals in the U.S. It provides customized job search tools, visa sponsorship databases, employer rankings, and analytics to support smarter career and hiring decisions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.