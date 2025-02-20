MyVisaJobs Releases 20th Annual Report with Key Insights on Immigration, H-1B Sponsorship & the U.S. Job Market

Offering Data-Driven Analysis for Foreign Workers, International Students, Employers, Policymakers & Reporters on U.S. Immigration & Employment Trends

As a former international student and H-1B worker, I understand the challenges foreign professionals and employers face. These insights provide key information to navigate immigration and hiring.” — Bill Zhao, Founder and CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyVisaJobs.com, the leading employment and immigration data platform, proudly announces the release of its 20th Annual H-1B Visa and Employment-Based Green Card Reports for 2025. Based on an in-depth analysis of over 656,000 labor petitions filed in the past fiscal year, these reports provide critical insights into employment-based immigration trends in the United States.For two decades, MyVisaJobs has been a trusted resource for foreign workers, international students, employers, immigration attorneys, and policymakers, offering data-driven perspectives on visa sponsorship and hiring practices.“Reaching the 20th edition is a huge milestone for MyVisaJobs,” said Bill Zhao, Founder of MyVisaJobs.com. “Over the years, our reports have helped hundreds of thousands of professionals and employers navigate the complex U.S. immigration system by providing transparent, actionable data on H-1B sponsorship and green card opportunities.”What’s New in the 2025 Reports?✅ Employer Rankings by Job Title, Industry, and Location – Discover the top H-1B and green card sponsors, now categorized for easier analysis.✅ Expanded Attorney & Law Firm Rankings – Identify the most active legal professionals assisting with employment-based immigration cases.✅ Insights into Foreign Workers' Education & Citizenship – View employment trends based on academic majors, degree levels, and country of origin.✅ Historical Trends from 20 Years of Data – Compare this year’s findings with two decades of immigration sponsorship data to track shifting employer behaviors and emerging job market demands.✅ Updated Employer Contact Information – Helping foreign professionals connect with companies actively hiring through H-1B sponsorship.Key Findings from the 2025 MyVisaJobs Annual Visa Reports📈 Rising Demand for H-1B Sponsorship – The demand for H-1B visas continues to grow, with significant increases in AI, data science, and cybersecurity roles, reflecting the evolving needs of the U.S. job market.🏢 Top Industries Sponsoring Foreign Workers – While IT consulting and technology firms remain dominant, healthcare, finance, and engineering companies have significantly expanded their sponsorship programs.🌍 Shifting Global Talent Trends – India remains the top source of H-1B recipients, but there is a notable rise in applications from South America, Southeast Asia, and Eastern Europe, signaling a broader diversification of global talent.📊 Growth in Employment-Based Green Cards – More employers are investing in long-term retention of foreign talent through PERM labor certifications, particularly in high-demand industries such as biotech, fintech, and advanced manufacturing.🏙 Top Locations for Visa Sponsorship – California, Texas, and New York continue to lead in visa sponsorship, but Florida, North Carolina, and Washington are emerging as new hubs for foreign talent, driven by economic expansion in these states.⚖ Policy & Approval Rate Changes – H-1B and green card approval rates have fluctuated due to policy shifts over different administrations. Recent years have shown higher approval rates following the rollback of restrictive immigration policies.📉 Salary Trends – Compensation for H-1B workers has been steadily increasing, especially in high-demand fields like software development, machine learning, and cloud computing.📌 Evolving Employer Strategies – More companies are adopting hybrid sponsorship models, combining H-1B, green card sponsorship, and remote global hiring to meet workforce demands while navigating visa caps and regulatory challenges.Two Decades of Impact: Celebrating 20 Years of Immigration DataSince launching its first annual report in 2006, MyVisaJobs has analyzed millions of visa petitions to provide clear, factual insights into employment-based immigration. The platform has been widely cited by universities, government agencies, and major media outlets, making it a go-to resource for immigration research and workforce planning.📌 20 Years in Numbers:✔ 10+ million Labor Condition Applications for H-1B visas analyzed✔ 2.5+ million labor petitions for employment-based green cards tracked✔ 300,000+ U.S. employers ranked for sponsorship activity🚀 As we celebrate two decades of data-driven analysis, MyVisaJobs remains committed to empowering immigrants, legal professionals, and hiring managers with the most accurate and up-to-date visa sponsorship insights.About MyVisaJobsFounded in 2006, MyVisaJobs.com is the premier employment and immigration data platform, providing comprehensive visa sponsorship data, employer rankings, and immigration trends. With over 20 million visitors annually, MyVisaJobs serves as a trusted resource for professionals seeking work authorization in the United States.

