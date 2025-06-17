Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Yager, & Rep. Butler Announce $1,606 in TOP Grant Funding for Morgan County Libraries

June 16, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Ken Yager, and State Rep. Ed Butler today announced $1,606 in Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant funding for libraries in Morgan County.

Specifically, Oakdale Public Library will receive $988 to help cover the cost of internal internet connections. Petros Public Library will also receive $618 for assistance with upgrades to internal internet connections.

“Public libraries are essential resources in building strong communities,” said Secretary Hargett. “We are grateful to partner with the Department of Economic and Community Development and the Tennessee General Assembly to enhance the technological offerings available at their local libraries.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and administered by the Secretary of State’s office.

“This funding will improve access and the availability of resources for citizens in Morgan County,” said Sen. Yager. “This will ensure our library facilities continue playing vital roles in addressing unique needs.”

Tennessee public libraries can use these funds to address unique needs within their communities. Resources provided through TOP Grants include digital literacy training, hotspots, solar charging stations, and increased internet access at a library facility.

“Technological upgrades at our libraries will improve productivity and the overall quality of life for our residents,” said Rep. Butler. “This award enhances critical resources that will enable them to effectively address growing demands within our community.”

This year, $291,405 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 54 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla/services/grants-public-libraries.

###

