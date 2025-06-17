Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Yager, & Rep. Powers Announce $5,639 TOP Grant for LaFollette Public Library

June 16, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Ken Yager, and State Rep. Dennis Powers today announced a $5,639 Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant award for LaFollette Public Library. This funding will help cover the cost of solar charging stations and internal internet connections at the library.

“Public libraries are essential resources in building strong communities,” said Secretary Hargett. “We are grateful to partner with the Department of Economic and Community Development and the Tennessee General Assembly to enhance the technological offerings available at their local libraries.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and administered by the Secretary of State’s office.

“Libraries serve as a gateway to knowledge, and this significant investment in our library will increase access to learning opportunities for our citizens,” said Sen. Yager. “Congratulations to our local library officials for their diligent work in helping secure this significant award.”

Tennessee public libraries can use these funds to address unique needs within their communities. Resources provided through TOP Grants include digital literacy training, Wi-Fi hotspots, solar charging stations, and enhanced internet access at the facility.

“Libraries provide safe spaces for learning and community activities,” said. Rep. Powers. “This grant opportunity will support the LaFollette Public Library as it continues fulfilling its mission of effective service to the citizens of Campbell County.”

This year, $291,405 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 54 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla/services/grants-public-libraries.

