Energy Bill Relief Fund Extended to Support Households and Small Businesses

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From July 1st 2025, eligible households and small businesses will receive up to $150 in electricity rebates, delivered as two $75 quarterly credits. Rising energy costs are placing pressure on consumers as small-business electricity prices are expected to climb by as much as 8.5% in NSW, QLD, and SA, while Victorian household bills will rise about 6.8%, adding between $110 and $200 annually. To help ease these rising expenses, the Australian Government has extended the Energy Bill Relief Fund for six months to aid households and small businesses prevent high electricity costs.

The Energy Bill Relief Fund was introduced in response to the economic impacts of COVID-19 to provide relief for cost-of-living pressures and energy costs. The decision to extend the program recognises energy affordability is a significant complication for many Australians, with inflation and utility bills impacting household budgets.

The rebate will be applied automatically to eligible households and small businesses through their electricity providers. No application process is required, making it easy to access and reducing the administrative burden. Recipients will receive the rebate without further action, ensuring widespread and timely relief.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said, “There will be cost-of-living help. It will be meaningful and substantial, and it will be responsible.” The extension of the Energy Bill Relief Fund is one of several cost-of-living measures in the 2025-26 Federal Budget that is easing the pressure on everyday Australians.

The fund builds on the $3.5 billion allocated for bill relief in the 2024-25 budget, where households received up to $300 and small businesses up to $325 in energy rebates. The continuation of this support shows the Government is committed to providing steady and practical relief in the face of ongoing energy price volatility.

For more information on eligibility and the rebate process, visit the Government’s energy website.

