Madrina Vegana's Erica Munoz announces Planted Culture Market NYC's Only Monthly Vegan Festival July 1st and 29th 4-9pm

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York City is often regarded as the food capital of the world, but in recent years, the plant-based community in the city has been in decline. Beloved vegan spots have closed. Pop-up markets disappeared. And as the founder of Madrina Vegana, Munoz felt it deeply, not just as a business owner, but as a member of a culture that was losing its space.

While places like New Jersey and Long Island continue to support thriving vegan scenes, New York City was missing something. So she decided to build it.

The Planted Culture Market was created to bring our community back together — to provide a home for vegan food, culture, and small businesses in the heart of the city. This market isn’t just about selling food. It’s about reviving a movement.

From crispy tacos to Afro-Caribbean soul food, comfort food, artisan goods, and fresh juices, we’re creating a space for everyone to show up, be seen, and eat well - plant-based and proud.

