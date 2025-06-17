United Planet Appoints Tim Castano as Chair of Board of Directors

Tim Castano United Planet Logo

Honors Outgoing Co-Chairs Achim Dettweiler and Tracey Lesetar-Smith; Bestows Chair Emeritus Title to John Seker and Charles Clarke

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- United Planet , an international nonprofit organization with a mission to create a global community through volunteer and cross-cultural programs, is proud to announce the appointment of Tim Castano as Chair of its Board of Directors.Tim Castano brings a wealth of leadership experience in global health, public policy, and strategic philanthropy to the role. Currently serving as Finance Chair of the African Leaders Malaria Alliance, Mr. Castano has held numerous influential positions across domestic and international institutions. He was previously Executive Director of the Community Health Acceleration Partnership, a WHO-hosted initiative focused on strengthening health systems, and served as President of New Start New Jersey think tank.His diverse portfolio includes service as Chief of Staff to the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Financing the Health Millennium Development Goals and for Malaria, as well as senior advisory roles in both the public and nonprofit sectors, including the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the New Jersey Public Bank Implementation Board, and the New Jersey Governor’s Office.United Planet extends its heartfelt gratitude to outgoing Co-Chairs of the Board, Achim Dettweiler and Tracey Lesetar-Smith, for their exemplary leadership. Guiding the organization through a pivotal period of executive leadership transition and global uncertainty, their vision and dedication fortified United Planet’s foundation and helped expand its impact across borders."I am honored to step into this role at such a meaningful time for United Planet,” Castano said. “The work of uniting communities through service and cultural exchange is more vital than ever. I look forward to building on the remarkable foundation set by Achim, Tracey, and so many others, and to working with our global partners to expand United Planet’s reach and impact."On this occasion, Jill Tracy, CEO of United Planet said: "Achim and Tracey have been extraordinary stewards of United Planet’s mission. Their vision and unwavering commitment guided us through a profound period of growth and transformation. I am deeply grateful to them for their partnership and support. I am also delighted to welcome Tim as our new Board Chair. His global perspective, passion for relational diplomacy, and depth of public policy expertise will help lead United Planet into an inspiring new chapter of impact and connection."In recognition of their enduring and invaluable contributions, United Planet is also proud to honor John Seker and Charles Clarke with the title of Chair Emeritus of United Planet. Each has contributed over a decade of guidance, vision, and support to United Planet, leaving a legacy of global service and unity that will continue to inspire the organization’s work. Tracy emphasized the depth of their contributions noting, “We are profoundly grateful to John and Charles for their visionary leadership and steadfast service to United Planet over the years. Honoring them as Chair Emeritus is a heartfelt tribute to the legacy they built and the global unity they have inspired.”As United Planet enters its next chapter, it does so with renewed energy and visionary leadership, committed to building bridges across cultures and advancing its mission to foster global understanding and cooperation.ABOUT UNITED PLANETUnited Planet is a non-profit organization with a mission to create a global community, one relationship at a time. Established in 2001, United Planet offers volunteer abroad virtual internships , internships abroad, gap year volunteering, and global virtual exchange in more than 40 countries.

United Planet Overview

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.