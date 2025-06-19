Grief Coach and Author David Knapp of Grief Relief Ministries Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

SPRINGDALE, AR, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grief Relief Ministries, founded by grief coach and author David Knapp, is proud to announce the launch of comprehensive grief coaching services designed to help individuals navigate the complex emotions of loss with the aid of those around them. Based in Arkansas, the organization offers compassionate support rooted in personal experience and faith.

David Knapp, author of “I Didn’t Know What to Say: Being a Better Friend to Those Who Experience Loss” and a survivor of profound personal losses, leads Grief Relief Ministries with a mission to guide others in their journey through grief through informative support from friends and relatives. With over 75 years of life experiences that include losing two wives to cancer and blending a family of eight children, David Knapp brings a deeply personal understanding to his coaching practices.

A Journey of Service and Faith

Knapp’s journey began with a strong Christian upbringing and a calling to serve God full-time, leading him to pursue mission outreach studies in Kansas City. After joining the New Tribes Mission agency, he trained missionary candidates and rose to become a key professor and president at a missionary Bible school.

Through personal tragedy, losing his first and second wives to cancer, David’s faith remained unwavering, acting as the foundation for service to others. Inspired by his experiences, he wrote, “I Didn’t Know What To Say” to offer guidance to those who wish to support grieving friends and relatives.

“The comfort that you are given, you are to pass on to others,” David reflects, quoting 2 Corinthians 1. Encouraged by this scripture, he shares lessons and hopes to turn his experiences into a resource for those who have friends or relatives who need healing.

Grief Coaching Services

Knapp’s coaching services are designed to address the different dimensions of grief: mental, emotional, and physical. His approach encourages individuals to “lean into” their grief, rather than evade or ignore it, promoting healing through acceptance and understanding.

Grief Relief Ministries provides tailored sessions, guidance for community support, and educational materials that support individuals experiencing loss. The organization is dedicated to helping everyone who has a friend or relative mourning to embrace the grieving process instead of rushing through or avoiding its weight.

Empowering with Knowledge and Compassion

David Knapp’s book, “I Didn’t Know What To Say”, serves as a cornerstone of Grief Relief Ministries’ resources. Unlike traditional narratives centered on personal stories, Knapp’s book is written for friends, relatives and employers of those who are grieving, providing practical advice on supporting loved ones.

Each chapter concludes with practical tips, offering alternatives to common yet unhelpful expressions such as, “If you need anything, call me,” and replacing them with more tangible support such as “Is it okay if I call you on Fridays?”

The book covers a spectrum of losses, from the death of a spouse or child to job loss and relocation, with each chapter grounded in personal anecdotes and research.

Educational Initiatives and Outreach

In addition to occasional one-on-one coaching, Grief Relief Ministries offers educational courses, including a graduate-level program previously taught at a seminary in Texas. These courses provide comprehensive training on the psychological and emotional complexities of grief, designed for counselors, clergy, and business leaders.

Public seminars and speaking engagements allow broader audiences to access Knapp’s insights. His seminars have been hosted nationwide at churches and educational institutions, offering a comprehensive overview of understanding and managing grief.

A Vision for the Future

Looking ahead, David Knapp’s vision for Grief Relief Ministries includes expanding its outreach and solidifying its place as a resource for effective grief coaching. In collaboration with his wife Crystal, who founded a nonprofit supporting women at risk, Knapp aims to amplify their collective mission of service.

Rooted in Arkansas, the organization plans to forge stronger ties with community and family, ensuring their programs meet the evolving needs of anyone who knows someone experiencing loss.

About Grief Relief Ministries

Founded by David Knapp, Grief Relief Ministries is dedicated to providing compassionate and informed grief coaching and resources. Drawing upon David’s personal experiences and extensive background in missions and faith-based coaching, the organization seeks to be a beacon of hope and support for those who know someone who is on the journey through grief.

Close Up Radio recently featured David Knapp in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Friday, June 13th at 11am EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-grief-coach-and-author/id1785721253?i=1000713214369

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-grief-coach-281381439/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/583zyqesOlZuVSW9uZ2VPj

For more information about David Knapp, please visit https://www.griefreliefministries.com/ and https://www.reachupmag.org/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.