AMPECO partners with Amp Assist to deliver AI-powered operations and driver support for EV charging networks

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMPECO, a leading EV charging management platform provider, and Amp Assist, a pioneer in AI-powered charging operations management, announce the launch of a strategic partnership initiative to bring comprehensive AI Operations as a Service to charge point operators (CPOs).

The partnership was announced at EVS38, the world's largest electric vehicle symposium, reflecting both companies' commitment to advancing the global EV charging ecosystem. This collaboration will unfold over the coming years, with both companies working together to transform how charging networks operate by combining AMPECO's robust platform capabilities with Amp Assist's intelligent automation solutions.

As EV charging networks expand globally, operational complexity increases exponentially. This partnership addresses the critical need for intelligent automation and proactive support that enables CPOs to scale efficiently while maintaining exceptional service standards. Together, the companies will work to transform charging operations from cost centers into strategic revenue drivers.

AMPECO's charging management software platform provides the comprehensive foundation that makes this partnership possible. With its extensive API capabilities, real-time monitoring features, and flexible architecture, AMPECO's platform can seamlessly integrate with Amp Assist's AI-driven solutions. The platform's robust data collection and management capabilities enable CPOs to leverage advanced analytics and automation tools that were previously unavailable to the charging industry.

Amp Assist brings a comprehensive AI Operations as a Service platform that provides 24/7 monitoring, automated issue resolution, intelligent driver support, and network optimization. The company's innovative approach combines advanced AI capabilities with deep industry expertise to address the operational challenges that CPOs face as they scale their networks.

The partnership will focus on developing integrated solutions where Amp Assist's AI systems work in harmony with AMPECO's platform. CPOs will benefit from increased charger utilization, reduced operational costs, minimized downtime, and enhanced driver satisfaction through this comprehensive approach to charging network management.

As part of their commitment to innovation, Amp Assist plans to introduce WhatsApp integration for their AI Contact Center, expanding support channels for EV drivers. This new feature will be demonstrated at EVS38, showcasing the continuous innovation driving the partnership forward.

Patrick Roelke, CEO at Amp Assist, emphasizes the transformative potential of the partnership: "Our collaboration with AMPECO represents a significant step forward in making EV charging operations truly intelligent and autonomous. By working together to integrate our AI Operations platform with AMPECO's comprehensive charging management system, we're positioning CPOs to transform their networks into self-optimizing assets that deliver exceptional experiences for every driver."

Orlin Radev, CEO at AMPECO, adds: "This partnership exemplifies our commitment to providing CPOs with the most advanced operational tools available. AMPECO's platform serves as the perfect foundation for Amp Assist's AI-powered solutions, and together we will help charging providers achieve unprecedented operational efficiency and driver satisfaction while advancing the entire EV charging ecosystem."

About AMPECO

AMPECO enables large-scale EV charging providers to launch and scale their business operations under their brand. The company offers a white-label and hardware-agnostic EV charging management platform to cover all EV charging business cases. It has a comprehensive out-of-the-box feature set that allows quick go-to-market while providing unmatched flexibility and extensibility via API to enable businesses to build their differentiators. AMPECO supports more than 170 charging network operators in over 65 countries. It has been globally recognized by Frost & Sullivan, Financial Times, Forbes, Deloitte, and PwC for its technological product innovation and strategic business development. For more information, visit: https://www.ampeco.com/

About Amp Assist

Amp Assist is a pioneering provider of AI Operations as a Service for the EV charging industry. The company's comprehensive platform delivers 24/7 monitoring, automated issue resolution, intelligent driver support, and network optimization services. By combining advanced artificial intelligence with deep industry expertise, Amp Assist transforms charging operations into strategic assets that maximize reliability, efficiency, and profitability. https://www.amp-assist.com/

