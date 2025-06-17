Vanguard Ventures Acquires iGwire.com, Ushers in a New Chapter for B2B iGaming Media

Vanguard Ventures acquires iGwire.com, unveiling plans for a bold editorial overhaul, new content formats, and global expansion in B2B iGaming media.

We’re investing in the future of how this industry communicates. Expect sharper editorial, bolder voices, intelligent content formats, and a platform that’s purpose-built for iGaming decision-makers.” — David Shimon Peretz

BELGRADE, BELGRADE, SERBIA, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vanguard Ventures has officially acquired iGwire.com , the fast-growing B2B iGaming news outlet, marking the beginning of a bold editorial transformation and digital expansion for the brand. The acquisition signals Vanguard’s intent to redefine how the iGaming industry consumes news, insights, and strategic content.Backed by fresh investment and a forward-thinking vision, iGwire.com will undergo a full editorial and platform overhaul. Changes on the horizon include an evolved content strategy, the introduction of new media formats—from data-led reporting to video panels—and smart feature upgrades designed to better serve professionals across all iGaming verticals.“This is a pivotal moment for iGwire,” said David Shimon Peretz, CEO of Vanguard Ventures. “We’re not just investing in a media brand—we’re investing in the future of how this industry communicates. Expect sharper editorial, bolder voices, more intelligent content formats, and a platform that’s purpose-built for iGaming’s decision-makers.”The relaunch roadmap is already in motion, with phased rollouts of new features and partnerships expected in the months ahead. While iGwire.com will remain focused on high-stakes industry coverage—from regulatory moves to M&A activity—it will also expand into untapped verticals, global market trends, and the personalities shaping the sector.Media Contact:press@igwire.comAbout iGwire.comiGwire.com is a B2B media platform covering the global iGaming industry. Now under new ownership, iGwire.com is being rebuilt to deliver smarter insights, sharper reporting, and deeper engagement for iGaming professionals worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.