App Spire Agency Reports 57% Increase in Average Lifetime Value from Proprietary In-App Placement Strategy

App Spire’s Proprietary In-App Placement Strategy Increases Average LTV by 57% Across 12 Months

We curated premium placements manually — app by app — and built intelligent delivery layers on top. The result was not just more users, but better users that stay, spend, and grow.” — Milena Djakovic

BELGRADE, BELGRADE, SERBIA, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- App Spire Agency , a leader in mobile performance marketing, announced today that its proprietary in-app placement strategy has delivered a 57% average increase in user lifetime value (LTV) for its clients over the past 12 months. The strategy, developed and refined in-house, has proven particularly effective in regulated and competitive verticals such as iGaming, Fintech, E-Commerce and Gaming.Alongside this performance breakthrough, App Spire has also expanded its global client base, now actively managing campaigns across all continents, with particularly strong growth in Europe, North America, CIS, and Asia. This global reach has allowed the agency to apply region-specific optimizations at scale, leveraging local inventory sources and market behavior insights.“We took a strategic step back and rebuilt the user acquisition funnel from the ground up,” said Milena Djakovic, Head of Marketing at App Spire. “Instead of relying on generic programmatic buying, we curated premium placements manually — app by app — and built intelligent delivery layers on top. The result was not just more users, but better users that stay, spend, and grow.”The LTV uplift was measured across a wide portfolio of campaigns using App Spire’s managed in-app buying model, which combines access to exclusive ad placements with AI-driven bid logic and real-time behavioral segmentation.“We’re not just brokers of traffic — we are architects of performance, we’re scaling with purpose,” said David Shimon Peretz, CEO of App Spire. “In just one year, we’ve seen clients across four continents trust us with their growth — not just because of our traffic, but because of our thinking. The 57% LTV increase is proof that strategy beats scale. Now we’re doubling down: more regions, more verticals, and even tighter media curation.”With a growing team and extended reach into regulated markets, App Spire is poised to set a new standard for how mobile apps scale globally through compliant, high-performing in-app user acquisition.About App Spire AgencyApp Spire is a global performance marketing agency specializing in premium in-app user acquisition for mobile-first brands. With a focus on high-LTV growth, compliance, and media quality, App Spire helps apps in iGaming, Fintech, E-Commerce, Gaming, and other regulated verticals scale effectively across global markets. Leveraging a curated mix of managed in-app placements, exclusive inventory, and data-driven optimization, the agency delivers measurable performance with precision and consistency.Media Contact:press@appspire.agency

