Intelligence-Driven C2 Tracker Enhances Threat Visibility Across the Internet

Netlas.io and RST Cloud

Together, they enable near real-time detection of malicious infrastructure linked to dozens of known threats such as Mythic, Gh0st RAT, RedLine, AMOS Stealer, Vidar, BianLian Ransomware, Gootkit, etc” — Yury Sergeev, Director of RST Cloud

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RST Cloud, in collaboration with Netlas, has developed an innovative C2 Tracker designed to identify adversary infrastructure in real time, leveraging continuously updatable snapshots of internet-wide data. This cutting-edge solution combines Netlas' unique capability to scan the entire visible internet and create indexed data snapshots with RST Cloud's intelligence-driven threat intelligence, which aggregates and analyzes continuously updated knowledge on malicious actors' behaviour.

"Together, they enable near real-time detection of malicious infrastructure linked to dozens of known threats, including RATs (Remote Access Trojans), C2 frameworks, stealers, spyware, active ransomware, and other notable malware and hacker tools such as CobaltStrike, Mythic, Quasar RAT, Gh0st RAT, RedLine Stealer, Vidar, AMOS Stealer, BianLian Ransomware, Hive Ransomware, ZLoader, Gootkit, and many more," said Yury Sergeev, Director of RST Cloud.

The C2 Tracker aggregates collected data into RST Threat Feed, enabling seamless integration with SIEM, SOAR, and TI platforms for threat analysis, as well as other security solutions like NGFW (Next-Generation Firewalls) or EDR (Endpoint Detection and Response) to detect and block malicious activity.

Key benefits of this collaboration include near real-time detection of adversary infrastructure with comprehensive, ever-growing coverage of threats, resulting in actionable intelligence for SOC infrastructure and other security solutions.

Learn More:

- C2 Tracker details: https://www.rstcloud.com/rst-c2-tracker/

- Netlas: https://netlas.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.