Deputy Minister Phumzile Mgcina: Impala SLP project handover

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the Freedom Charter which made a clarion call that “the people shall share in the country’s wealth!”.

It is, therefore, inspiring that exactly 13 days before the people South Africa observe the historic anniversary of this blueprint for the society we seek to create, we are gathered here today, to handover these important projects.

As we do so, we honour all those who came together in 1955 and contributed to the development of this profoundly revolutionary document which shaped the developmental path of the South Africa we live in today.

Following decades of mining in South Africa, during which the majority of South Africans were systematically marginalised and prevented from participating in the mining industry, and the mining affected communities and labour sending areas continued to live in abject poverty despite our nation’s endowment with mineral resources, the democratic South African government enacted the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA) in 2002 to redress these historical injustices.

Informed by the Freedom Charter’s call that “the mineral wealth beneath the soil… shall be transferred to the ownership of the people as a whole”, the MPRDA not only bestowed the mineral resources under the custodian of the state for the benefit of all South Africans, but it also made a profound provision for the development and implementation of the Social and Labour Plans (SLPs).

It is important to note that this provision was not made to replace the municipal Integrated Development Plans (IDPs), but to enable mining houses to meaningfully contribute and maximise the socio-economic development impact in our communities.

It is because of this regulatory framework, including the Mining Charter, that the South African mining industry began to change its reputation in society from an industry that is associated with leaving holes on the ground, to a transforming industry that contributes towards mine community development in keeping with the principle of the social license to operate.

Over the past five years, we have seen significant investments in sizeable and impactful projects being implemented both in mining communities and in labour sending areas including, inter alia, health-care centres, schools, energy and road infrastructure.

The projects that we are handing over today bear testament to these investments. To us, these are a welcome addition to the tangible and verifiable projects that we have handed over in the recent past.

As the late President Nelson Mandela once said, “our nation clearly no longer needs convincing that it will take more than government to tackle the challenges, the legacies and difficulties, of the past”, mining houses are increasingly beginning to seize this opportunity by responding positively to the country’s education, health, and infrastructure challenges.

The renovation of the Retlakgona Primary School and the construction of the new kitchen, fencing, sports field, and the netball court will not only ensure that the children of this community are developed to their full potential but contribute to our ongoing efforts of building this nation for the better. This is in keeping with the profound words of President Mandela who said, “by investing in education, we are investing in a secure and prosperous future”.

Additionally, the construction of the Phokeng low culvert bridge augurs well with the government concerted efforts that are aimed at ensuring that rural communities are able to go on with their daily lives, cross over rivers and safely reach schools, workplaces and other amenities, as evidenced by the Welisizwe Bridge Programme.

Notwithstanding the challenges, some of which have been pointed out in the recent Social Audit Report by Mining Affected Communities, the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources (DMPR) is strengthening its monitoring and evaluation systems to ensure that the projects that have been committed get developed, implemented, and handed over timeously.

Whereas we continue to advance broad-based economic empowerment and the meaningful participation of historically disadvantaged individuals in the mainstream economy, we must guard against rogue individuals who continue to interfere with the implementation of the SLP projects and thereby delaying the delivery of these projects to our communities. Equally, mining companies must address the shortcomings in the development and implementation of these projects, particularly on consultations and procurement.

To address any ambiguities in the mining regulatory framework, government has initiated a comprehensive review of the existing framework. To this end, a draft Mineral Resources Development Bill (MRDB) of 2025 has been published for public comment, underscoring government’s resolve to meaningfully transform the mining industry.

Among the key focus areas of the Bill is the provision for the participation of historically disadvantaged individuals in the exploration and exploitation of the mineral resources, as well as advancing the socio-economic development of communities and labour sending areas.

Despite the heightened debates about the Bill in society, we are convinced that once finalised and enacted into law, this will not only give effect to the principle of the states custodianship of the nation’s mineral and petroleum resources but also promote equitable access to these resources to all the people of South Africa, including women and the youth.

In closing, we urge all mineworkers to work safely and apply zero tolerance on sub-standard work and conditions. Let us continue working together in safeguarding the health and safety of every mineworker and share good practices to attain the goal of zero harm.

I thank you.

