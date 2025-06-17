DMI Appliance Group Welcomes Local High School Interns Through Whirlpool-Sponsored Program

DMI's new logo

This is not only a chance for students to learn and grow, but it’s a chance for us to invest in our community and planet” — Alan Joskowicz

HAMILTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DMI Appliance Group is proud to announce it will host two local high school interns this summer as part of a workforce development initiative sponsored by Whirlpool Corporation.This program allows students in the Hamilton area to experience working in a professional office environment while contributing to meaningful sustainability efforts. The interns will assist DMI’s ongoing Paperless Initiative, which aims to convert all company files to digital formats, significantly reduce paper waste, and promote environmental stewardship.“We’re excited to welcome these bright young minds into our organization,” said Alan Joskowicz, DMI Appliance Group Executive Director. “This is not only a chance for students to learn and grow, it’s a chance for us to invest in our community and planet.”DMI sincerely thanks Whirlpool Corporation for sponsoring the internship program and supporting educational opportunities that enrich students’ lives while strengthening local business partnerships.The internship will include mentorship from DMI staff, hands-on experience, and exposure to daily operations at a world-class appliance buying group

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.