DMI Honors Jorge Joskowicz with Office Dedication

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DMI Appliance Group is proud to announce the dedication of its headquarters in honor of Jorge Joskowicz, recognizing his decades of leadership, vision, and unwavering commitment to the organization.​The dedication ceremony occurred at the main entrance of DMI’s office, where a commemorative plaque was unveiled in Jorge’s honor. This tribute reflects the unanimous vote of DMI’s members to celebrate Jorge’s enduring impact on the company.​“Jorge’s leadership has been instrumental in shaping DMI’s success,” said Alan Joskowicz, Executive Director of DMI. “His dedication and hard work have left a lasting legacy that continues to inspire us all.”​Following the unveiling, staff and others gathered to share stories, celebrating both Jorge’s contributions and the community he helped build.​This week also marks the first anniversary of DMI’s move into its new office building in Hamilton Township, a milestone that coincides with the dedication to Jorge. The timing underscores the deep connection between Jorge’s leadership and the company’s continued growth.​DMI invites all members, partners, and friends to join in honoring Jorge’s remarkable career and the positive influence he has had on the organization.​

