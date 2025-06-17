CSIS awarded CREST accreditation for its incident response services

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CSIS is proud to announce it has achieved CREST accreditation for the delivery of incident response services across EMEA. The accreditation reinforces CSIS’s commitment to excellence and recognises the expertise, integrity and technical knowledge of its incident response team, who were instrumental in the successful completion of CREST’s rigorous assessment process.

CREST is a global community of cybersecurity businesses and professionals dedicated to safeguarding digital information. With over 450 member companies worldwide, CREST sets internationally recognised standards for quality and technical excellence, working closely with governments and regulators to uphold the highest industry benchmarks.

In achieving CREST accreditation, CSIS has demonstrated its exceptional capabilities in helping organisations respond effectively to cyber threats. CSIS clients now benefit from independent assurance of the quality of CSIS services. It is external validation that CSIS will always meet the highest standards of quality, ethics and technical expertise.

Daniel Shepherd, CEO of CSIS, commented on this achievement: "At CSIS our work is all about improving our customers’ security posture, making them harder targets for criminals and increasing their resilience to ensure highly effective detection of threats and response to incidents. This achievement highlights CSIS’s ongoing commitment to providing world-class cybersecurity solutions. As a CREST-accredited provider, we will continue to give organisations trusted, industry-leading incident response services and improving resilience against evolving cyber threats.”

Nick Benson – CEO of CREST said: “It is always a pleasure to see our existing Members strengthen their cyber services and continue to build a reputation as a trusted supplier.”

About CSIS Security Group A/S

CSIS Security Group A/S is the leading European pure-play provider of tech-enabled cybersecurity and intelligence services. With a fully-fledged 24/7 capability, we deliver Managed Detection & Response, Incident Response, and Security Consulting services to customers across all sectors. Our acquisition of SecAlliance boosted our presence with a powerful world-class intelligence offering. Accredited and certified by various organisations, including CREST, we actively contribute to global security initiatives, ensuring that we have a positive impact on the cyber community.

For media enquiries:

Sarah Ward, PRPR, sarahw@prpr.co.uk, +44 1 442 245030

