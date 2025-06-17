Polyamine-based Solvents Market to Hit USD 977.9 Million, Growing at 17.3% CAGR by 2035 | Fact.MR Report

Polyamine-based Solvents Market surges with eco-efficient chemical demand: Circular chemistry and industrial reformulations drive innovation.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the polyamine-based solvents market was valued at USD 167.4 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035.Many companies in the chemical industry are moving towards polyamine-based solvents which is driving impressive growth in the sector. Many urban industrial manufacturers, coatings formulators and specialty chemical producers use these solvents as an efficient alternative to items that contain VOCs. They are preferred for cleaning, coating, adhesive and water treatment duties since they are biodegradable, non-toxic and excellent solvents. Because of harder rules on emissions and greater interest in green chemistry, polyamine-based solvents now occupy a larger role in paints & coatings, oil & gas and electronics and are safer and generally better than previous products.Due to having hydrophilic and lipophilic parts, polyamine-based solvents can dissolve any type of substance, making them valuable in several industrial uses. Since they have amphiphilic molecules, they can be easily utilized in paints, industrial cleaners and products meant to slow corrosion.Polyamines are used in food due to evidence from studies showing that they help improve the process by stabilizing reactive species and keeping food fresh for a longer period. In these segments, they contribute to both faster setting times and extremely strong adhesion, both of which sport the slogan “faster, cleaner and safer” for modern manufacturing methods.Industries moving away from harmful and polluting products rely on these solvents to align with ESG initiatives and create production processes that do not release waste or harmful materials.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10798 Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe polyamine-based solvents market is projected to grow at 3% CAGR and reach USD 977.9 million by 2035, The market created an absolute $ opportunity of USD 779.6 million between 2025 to 2035.North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 5% in 2035, North America is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 208.2 million.“Polyamine-based solvents offer the rare combination of performance, compliance, and sustainability making them essential in next-gen industrial formulations,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Polyamine-based Solvents Market:The leading market players of Polyamine-based Solvents Market are SNF Group, Kemira, Lansen Chemicals, Chinafloc, Yixing Cleanwater Chemicals, Innova Corporate, Sinofloc Chemical, BASF SE (Germany), Dow Chemicals, RELIC Chemicals.Market DevelopmentBusinesses are examining the use of organic materials for assembling polyamine components and safe solvents that can be used again. AI technology is being used by players to specifically create formulas for use in semiconductor cleaning and coating in the aerospace industry.BASF SE is scheduled to unveil a new series of polyamine solvents in April 2025, made for electronics and high-precision industry. It consists of ingredients from renewable resources and provides a traceability system matched with Scope 3 reporting of emissions.Companies are forming collaborations with waste processors and biotech businesses to recover and use solvent wastes, helping the shift to circular practices in the industry. Chemical management services that come with a subscription as well as on-site units to recycle solvents are now available in this area.For example, On August 2023, Researchers proposed a new biphasic solvent system combining diethylenetriamine (DETA), diethanolamine (DEA), N,N-dimethylacetamide (DMAC), and water. This formulation achieved a high cyclic CO₂ absorption capacity and reduced viscosity, addressing common challenges in CO₂ capture processes.Polyamine-based Solvents Industry News:In March 2024, Dow announced plans to invest in a cutting-edge carbonate solvents facility in the U.S., aimed at supporting the rapidly expanding electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage markets. This strategic investment reinforces Dow’s leadership in sustainable mobility solutions, meeting the growing demand for high-performance, low-carbon battery materials.In February 2024, Kemira launched ISCC PLUS certified biomass-balanced polyamines, representing a major milestone in sustainable chemistry. Developed for the paper industry, these renewable-based polyamines help customers lower their carbon footprint while maintaining optimal performance. The launch underscores Kemira’s dedication to advancing eco-friendly solutions for industrial chemical applications.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10798 More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the the polyamine-based solvents market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.By Solvent Type (Water-Lean Solvents (WLS), Deep Eutectic Solvents (DESs), Blended Solvents), by Application (Flocculation & Coagulation Agents, Corrosion Inhibition, Epoxy Resin Curing Agents, Dye Fixation, Soil Conditioning & Plant Stimulation, Ore Flotation Additives, Scale Prevention, Emulsification & Dispersion, Biochemical Intermediates, Polyelectrolyte Formulations), and by End-Use Industry (Water & Wastewater Treatment, Oil & Gas, Pulp & Paper, Textiles & Apparel, Agriculture, Mining & Metallurgy, Pharmaceuticals & Biotech, Construction, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Chemical Manufacturing).Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Resin solvents market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% to reach US$ 2.5 billion by the end of 2033. 