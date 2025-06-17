Call My Doctor Launches Premium IV Therapy at Home Services Across Dubai

Leading UAE Home Healthcare Provider Delivers Professional IV Drip Treatments Directly to Your Doorstep for Optimal Wellness and Convenience.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dubai, UAE – June 17, 2025: Call My Doctor , Dubai’s renowned home healthcare service provider, has introduced its premium IV therapy at home in Dubai , bringing revitalizing IV drip treatments directly into residents’ homes. This innovative service meets the growing demand in the UAE for convenient, personalized wellness treatments designed to boost energy, hydration, immunity, and overall well-being.The new IV drip at home Dubai service provides residents easy access to professional, DHA-certified medical care without leaving their homes. Suitable for busy professionals, athletes, travelers, and those recovering from illness, Call My Doctor’s IV therapies are customized to address individual wellness goals, enhancing health, vitality, and productivity.“Our mission at Call My Doctor is to redefine wellness by making top-tier medical services accessible, comfortable, and convenient for all Dubai residents,” said the CEO of Call My Doctor. “Our IV therapy treatments at home combine advanced medical expertise with personalized care, providing our clients with a rejuvenating experience in the privacy of their own homes. This service empowers our patients to proactively manage their health and well-being with unparalleled convenience.”Key Benefits of Choosing Call My Doctor’s IV Therapy at Home in Dubai:DHA-Certified Professionals: Treatments administered by licensed healthcare experts ensuring safe and effective results.Personalized IV Drips: Customized treatments including hydration, vitamin infusion, immune boosts, energy enhancements, and detox therapies tailored to individual needs.Convenience and Comfort: Available seven days a week with flexible scheduling, including same-day appointments.Immediate Results: Quick, effective treatments with visible improvements in energy, hydration, and wellness.Privacy & Professionalism: Treatments delivered discreetly and comfortably at home, respecting patient confidentiality and convenience.Special Introductory Offer:To celebrate the launch, Call My Doctor is offering a special 20% discount on the first IV therapy session booked through its official website, available for a limited period to encourage residents to experience immediate wellness benefits.Call to Action:Dubai residents interested in experiencing Call My Doctor’s premier IV drip treatments at home can book their appointment today or learn more at https://callmydoctor.ae/iv-drip-therapy-dubai/ or by contacting the 24-hour helpline at 800-99387.About Call My Doctor:Call My Doctor is a trusted Dubai-based healthcare provider specializing in home healthcare solutions, including doctor visits, physiotherapy, nursing care, lab tests, and IV therapy. DHA-approved and known for its commitment to clinical excellence, innovation, and patient satisfaction, Call My Doctor consistently delivers personalized healthcare experiences tailored to the dynamic lifestyles of UAE residents.Media ContactCall My DoctorWebsite: https://callmydoctor.ae/ Email: info@callmydoctor.aePhone: +971 4 549 0700Address: AB Center, Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Barsha 1, Dubai, UAE

