Call My Doctor Introduces Specialized At-Home Physiotherapy Services Across Dubai

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Call My Doctor , Dubai’s leading home healthcare provider, is proud to announce its new specialized service: Physiotherapy at Home in Dubai . Addressing the growing need for accessible healthcare solutions, this innovative service allows residents across Dubai and the UAE to receive professional physiotherapy treatments from highly qualified, DHA-certified therapists without leaving their homes.Call My Doctor’s at-home physiotherapy services cater to patients recovering from injuries, managing chronic pain, dealing with mobility issues, or rehabilitating post-surgery. Each patient receives a customized treatment plan designed specifically for their unique health needs, ensuring optimal outcomes and faster recovery.“We’re committed to transforming healthcare accessibility in Dubai,” said the CEO of Call My Doctor. “Our at-home physiotherapy services combine clinical excellence, convenience, and compassionate care, empowering patients to regain their health comfortably in their own surroundings. We believe in making top-tier healthcare accessible and personal, fitting seamlessly into our patients’ busy lifestyles.”Why Residents Choose Call My Doctor for Physiotherapy at Home:DHA-Certified Experts: Therapists licensed by Dubai Health Authority, ensuring the highest standards of medical care.Personalized Treatment Plans: Tailored rehabilitation programs addressing specific patient needs, from sports injuries to elderly mobility support.Convenience and Flexibility: Available seven days a week with flexible scheduling, including same-day appointments.State-of-the-Art Care: Cutting-edge therapeutic techniques and advanced equipment brought directly into patients’ homes.Proven Results & Trust: Backed by glowing testimonials from satisfied Dubai residents praising convenience, professionalism, and care quality.Special Introductory OfferTo celebrate the launch, Call My Doctor offers all new patients booking their first physiotherapy session through the website a complimentary initial assessment. This exclusive, limited-time offer underscores the company’s commitment to proactive healthcare management.Call to ActionDubai residents looking for effective and professional physiotherapy at home can book their session or learn more by visiting https://callmydoctor.ae/physiotherapy-at-home-dubai/ or calling the 24-hour helpline at 800-99387.About Call My DoctorEstablished as a trusted home healthcare leader in Dubai, Call My Doctor delivers comprehensive, DHA-approved medical services directly to homes across the UAE. The company’s portfolio includes doctor visits, nursing care, lab tests, and specialized physiotherapy. Known for exceptional care, professional integrity, and innovative service delivery, Call My Doctor continues to set new standards in accessible, patient-centric healthcare.Media ContactCall My DoctorWebsite: https://callmydoctor.ae/ Email: info@callmydoctor.aePhone: +971 4 549 0700Address: AB Center, Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Barsha 1, Dubai, UAE

