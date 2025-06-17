A Faith-Driven Mission to End Genocide, Build Peace in Nigeria’s Deadliest Regions

Eden Gordon Media is honored to welcome a new client: Founder and CEO of Across Nigeria, Brad Brandon, a Faith-Driven Mission to Build Peace in Nigeria.

It's a legitimate genocide against Christians, and no one is talking about it. Mainstream media masks a brutal genocide against Christians as a mere herder-farmer dispute.” — Brad Brandon

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eden Gordon Media is honored to welcome a new client: Founder and CEO of Across Nigeria Brad Brandon . Across Nigeria is a ministry dedicated to relationship building between Muslim and Christian tribes in Nigeria, creates educational opportunities through schools and literacy programs, and runs a refugee center for persecuted Christians."Amid rising global Christian persecution, Across Nigeria’s faith-driven mission, led by Brad Brandon, is vital," said Eden Gordon Hill. "Americans must understand Nigeria’s crisis and actively support this distant yet critical battle for faith and freedom."Across Nigeria's work began 10 years ago in what is widely considered the most dangerous region in the world for Christian believers. Of all the Christians martyred for their faith in 2024, 90% of that population is from Northern Nigeria, where a war between radical Islamist tribes rages against Christian farmers. Across Nigeria, there has been a 70% decrease in violence in areas where schools and literacy programs have been built."It's a legitimate genocide against Christians, and no one is talking about it. Mainstream media masks a brutal genocide against Christians as a mere herder-farmer dispute, but it’s a deliberate Muslim-led assault on believers," said Brandon. "I’ve witnessed villages obliterated and stood on mass graves of 280 Christians slaughtered for their faith alone."Brandon recently penned a commentary for The Christian Post, "Nigeria is a killing field, and Christians are the prey," to expose the alarming rise of Christian persecution happening in the African country."This is the heartbreaking reality: More Christians are paying the ultimate price for their faith than ever before in modern history. Nowhere are these statistics more startling than in Northern Nigeria. In 2025, 4,476 Christians were murdered globally. But what is even more striking is that out of that, 3,100 Christians were killed in Nigeria alone! That makes Nigeria the most dangerous place in the world to be a Christian," he wrote."These statistics do not even account for the hundreds of thousands of Nigerian Christians who were kidnapped, beaten, and had their children and property seized for the high crime of identifying as a follower of Jesus. Overwhelmingly, most of these atrocities happen in Northern Nigeria. This is a genocide of Christians happening in real time. To me, these are not just statistics. The reality of this unfolds in real time before my own eyes daily. The ministry I founded and manage, Across Nigeria, operates in the middle of this chaos," he wrote.In addition to school start-ups and the refugee center, Across Nigeria helps local Christians operate underground churches. Since 2018, they have planted five churches in some of the remotest areas of Nigeria. They support the local churches with Bible training. In 2022, the Hausa Bible Institute opened with a Bible curriculum entirely in the Hausa language, which is widely spoken throughout West Africa. The three-year program will allow individuals to be ordained ministers of the gospel and focuses on training pastors to be effective evangelists in a high-risk environment."Our ultimate goal is to stem the violence that has persisted for generations in Nigeria and Africa and build lasting relationships," continued Brandon. "We do that by showing and sharing the love of Jesus. We couldn't do that without support, whether that be through prayer, volunteering or donations."Across Nigeria establishes schools in Northern Nigeria’s radical Islamist regions, slashing violence by 70% through education and trust-building with thousands of Muslim tribes. The ministry operates a refugee center to rescue and rebuild the lives of persecuted Christians who have been forced to flee their homes, businesses, and families. Through high-risk peace tours, Brandon and the Across Nigeria team secure enduring peace agreements between Fulani Muslims and Christians. The latest initiative is creating a school system for the nomadic Fulani Muslim tribes. Above all, Across Nigeria aims to show and share the love of Jesus Christ to everyone they encounter in their mission work.About Brad Brandon: He is the founder and CEO of Across Nigeria. Pastor Brad is a graduate of Concordia University. He has worked in several industries over the years. He was a Radio Talk Show Host for Salem Communications for nearly ten years. Then went on to work as a consultant for both for-profit and non-profit organizations. For over 20 years, he served in Pastoral ministry as a family/individual counselor and Senior Pastor. Since 2018, he has been actively serving in the foreign mission field. He serves predominantly in high-risk, highly persecuted areas like Northern Nigeria and other parts of West Africa. Through Pastor Brad and the Across Nigeria team, ground-breaking work is being done to bring the gospel into areas with the most intense opposition. His passion is to reach people in these areas with the gospel of Jesus Christ and to help persecuted Christians who live under the constant threat of violence because of their faith in Christ.He is a skilled speaker and teacher. His years of serving in some of the most dangerous places on earth have made him highly sought after for churches, conferences, and as an interview guest.Across Nigeria is committed to transforming Nigeria and the surrounding regions by sharing the love of God through Jesus Christ. Through outreach, discipleship, and support for persecuted Christians, we aim to change lives and strengthen faith. Our three-fold ministry approach includes spreading the gospel, discipling believers by establishing churches and providing resources, and delivering aid to persecuted Christians. Since 2018, we have planted five thriving churches in remote areas and continue to serve high-risk regions. Join us in our mission to bring hope and redemption. For more information, visit www.acrossnigeria.org

