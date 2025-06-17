Angel School and Auptimate Join Forces to Unlock Asia’s Emerging Angel Investing and Syndicate Ecosystem

Auptimate & Angel School Angel School Masterclass Jed Ng, Founder, Angel School

Angel School has partnered with Auptimate to create the next generation of startup investors and angel syndicate leaders in Asia.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Angel School, the global education platform for angel investors and syndicate leaders, has partnered with Auptimate, the trusted SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) platform of Asia, to create the next generation of startup investors and angel syndicate leaders in Asia.The partnership combines Angel School’s investor education expertise and Auptimate’s cutting-edge syndicate infrastructure. Together, they will help empower accredited angel investors to take the leap into startup investing and establish their own angel syndicates — responsibly, efficiently, and at scale.“Asia is home to an incredible pool of future investors — operators, founders, and professionals who understand innovation, but haven’t yet taken the plunge into angel investing,” Angel School Founder Jed Ng said. “We’re here to tap into that potential by giving them both knowledge and tools in one place.”Bridging the Gap Between Interest and ActionAlthough the startup ecosystem in Asia has grown exponentially, potential investors still remain on the sidelines. Some of them do not know where to start. Others do not have access to the support systems to make investing safe and scalable.Angel School and Auptimate address this by offering an end-to-end solution — investor education to syndicate execution. Angel School's Venture Fundamentals and Syndicate Blueprint programs demystify early-stage investment. Members learn how to analyze deals and create a portfolio, and how to develop into leaders to run an angel syndicate.Once they’re ready to launch, Auptimate steps in.Why SPVs Matter — and Why Most Angels Do Not KnowIn simple terms, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) is a legal vehicle used to pool cash from many different investors into a single startup. It enables the syndicate to be treated as one on a cap table and simplifies life for founders and investors.“Many early-stage angels ask me, “ What is an SPV and why do I need one?,” says Olivier Too, Auptimate’s CEO. “The short answer is: SPVs form the backbone of any serious syndicate investment.” Auptimate’s system makes creating SPVs easy by handling compliance, fund flows, documentation, and governance. This empowers syndicate leads to concentrate on sourcing deals and expanding investor networks.Developing a New Generation of Accredited Angel InvestorsThis collaboration aims to not only scale angel investing but to raise its standards in Asia. An angel investor forms the backbone of the early-stage capital market. But just having the capital isn’t enough.“There’s a huge difference between writing a check and leading a thoughtful investment,” said Jed. “We intend to develop angels who know what it means to support founders with conviction, diligence, and purpose.”Through Angel School’s curriculum, new investors learn how to identify red flags, evaluate founder psyche, and structure investments responsibly. Many go on to lead angel syndicates with specialized industry knowledge, networks, or regional focus.Generating More Syndicate Leads in AsiaThe core goal of this alliance is to simplify how an angel investor can be an angel syndicate lead — something which remains a rarity in the majority of startup hotspots in Asia. From Jakarta to Bengaluru to Manila, there exist thousands of skilled professionals who might be funding the next generation of founders, but have no knowledge of how to get started.However, with this partnership in place, there’s no longer any need to figure things out for themselves. Graduates from Angel School will get direct access to Auptimate’s SPV platform and can launch their angel syndicates without worrying about legal arrangements or paperwork. This brings down the threshold greatly, particularly in countries where compliance can be complicated.“Starting a syndicate was a task reserved for a privileged few,” claimed Olivier. “But now with the right training and infrastructure in place, nearly anybody can do this.”Angel Syndicates Formed Around Community and CauseOne of the most thrilling developments in angel investing is the emergence of community-based syndicates — groups invested in by trust, shared values, and sector expertise. Angel School and Auptimate are leading this change.Whether a syndicate focused on climate in Singapore, a SaaS operator-led group in Vietnam, or a diaspora syndicate backing South Asian founders, the mission remains the same: to develop investment groups with a deep understanding of the space they’re betting on. “We don’t train people to invest,” said Jed. “We train them to lead. To form communities. To invest in the right founders and bring others along with them.”Responsible Investing, Not Hype InvestingAmid a sea of startup hype, this partnership embodies a wiser form of angel investing. Angel School teaches intentional investing — understanding the risks, investing at appropriate check sizes, and diversification over time. It’s about long-term conviction, rather than short-term FOMO.Auptimate supports this with pro-grade infrastructure. Syndicate leaders who leverage the platform enjoy structured governance, clear communication with LPs (Limited Partners), and regulatory compliance — critical in Asia’s evolving investment landscape.“Infrastructure and education go together,” Olivier stated. “You can’t create the future of investment without both.”The Next StepsUnder this partnership, Angel School will introduce regionally-focused cohorts for its SyndicateLive onboarding and demo sessions with Auptimate for SPV setupWorkshops and webinars across Singapore, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, and MalaysiaInvestor community events spotlighting successful syndicate leaders in AsiaRegional case studies to highlight scalable models in emerging marketsThe two companies will work together to generate hundreds of new angel syndicate leads in Asia within the next 12 months.About AngelSchool.vcAngelSchool.vc is the ultimate accelerator for Angel Investors - from 1st check to leading syndicates as ‘Super Angels’. They give venture investors world-class training, a global community and build their track record as a member of its Investment Committee (IC). The AngelSchool.vc Syndicate is backed by 1400+ LPs and deploys $MNs annually.About Auptimate:Auptimate is Asia’s modern platform for launching and managing SPVs. It helps angels and VCs pool capital, run compliant deals, and lead syndicates with confidence. Auptimate serves investors across the globe primarily focusing on South East Asia, South Asia and the Middle East. (Singapore SPVs can accommodate investors from all unsanctioned countries without any hurdles)

