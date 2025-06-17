G2A is Leading the Way with LeSS Powering G2A's Digital Strategy

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- G2A.COM, the world's largest and most trusted marketplace for digital entertainment, has successfully transformed its organisation into a scaled product operating model using the Large-Scale Scrum (LeSS) approach. This strategic move has delivered significant improvements in organisational adaptability, leading to reduced time-to-market, faster learning cycles and innovation – enabling the business to maintain a strong competitive edge in the fast-changing digital world.Pioneering Self-Designed Organisational ChangeG2A's transformation distinguished itself through an innovative approach that empowered professionals across the entire capital group to design their own teams and select their project coordinators. In a Self-Designing Teams workshop, over 100 participants moved beyond traditional component-based groups and reorganised themselves into empowered and highly-adaptive product teams focused on delivering business outcomes. The LeSS framework enabled this transformation to scale by supporting the creation of multi-skilled, multi-learning squads, thereby eliminating the coordination overhead commonly found in other scaled agile approaches. Additionally, LeSS provided a single Product Owner and shared Product Backlog for all teams, ensuring collaboration and alignment of common goals.Strategic Impact and Industry Context"Using LeSS has accelerated our innovation and delivered tangible business results," said Dorota Wróbel, G2A's General Manager (R&D). "We've reduced our time-to-market by over four times and are well on track to prove what research consistently shows – highly adaptive organisations grow revenues nearly three times faster than their less flexible competitors. At G2A.COM, we're not just preparing for the future, we're actively creating it."In less than 15 years, G2A.COM has grown from a traditional online store to one of the world's largest digital marketplaces. The company has developed its own advanced fintech solutions and integrated various payment methods for global and local markets. Recently, it has invested heavily in AI, training staff and rapidly improving all departments with a Digital First approach.Bartosz Skwarczek, Founder and President in G2A Capital Group, states: “‘First in Digital, Digital First’ approach reflects a vision of being leaders in the digital world. It emphasises building a global digital powerhouse using advanced technologies like AI and creating unique solutions to drive innovation and global progress. At the same time, ‘Digital First’ shapes our internal culture, promoting adaptability, trust, and teamwork to achieve outstanding results."Creating the FutureThrough this combined approach, G2A.COM is creating a future where technology and human potential work together, delivering excellent performance and ongoing growth. The LeSS transformation has enhanced G2A's adaptability and empowered all teams to work holistically across the entire marketplace, delivering measurable business outcomes. The company is building an organisation that can quickly and easily pivot to what matters most for the business and its users – that's the essence of true Business Agility.ENDSAbout G2A.COMG2A.COM is the world's largest and most trusted marketplace for digital entertainment, where more than 35 million people from 180 countries have purchased over 135 million items. Users can choose from more than 90,000 digital offerings incl. keys for games, DLCs, and in-game items, as well as non-gaming items such as gift cards, subscriptions, software, or e-learning vouchers - sold by sellers from all over the world. G2A.COM leads in online security, awarded with the prestigious American CNP award for the Best Merchant Team of the Year in Anti-fraud and Cybersecurity, alongside companies such as Microsoft, Barclay's Bank, and First Data.For media inquiries, please contact:g2a@ranieri.agency

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.