G2A.COM introduces G2A Plus Free, a new package for its loyalty program

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- G2A.COM, the world’s largest marketplace for digital entertainment, has announced a new package in its loyalty program – G2A Plus Free. The free version enables G2A marketplace users to collect Plus Points for purchases and reduce the order price in the future. It is the next step in G2A.COM's mission to democratize digital entertainment and make it accessible to everyone worldwide.Launched in 2017, G2A Plus is a loyalty program designed to enhance the shopping experience for buyers while supporting sellers in driving repeat purchases. Over the years it has provided real value across various membership plans that have saved members more than €2.1 million.Following its mission to democratize digital entertainment, G2A.COM wants to inspire and invite more people to explore this world. For this reason, it is introducing the G2A Plus Free, where users can collect Plus Points and use them on the G2A marketplace, choosing from more than 90,000 different offers, including game keys, subscriptions, gift cards, software, and e-learning.Each paid order is awarded with a certain number of Plus Points visible to users on the product page and in the shopping cart. Each 100 Plus Points has a value of €1 and can be used in future orders to reduce the price.G2A.COM opens Gate 2 Adventure in the digital world. We inspire users to take advantage and develop their potential online, and to discover and explore more of what’s out there in digital entertainment. Operating globally, we take care of every user and allow them to discover more for less, from now on, also by joining G2A Plus Free, a membership program designed to enhance user satisfaction,” said Mona Kinal, Chief Marketing Officer at G2A.COM.G2A marketplace users can choose from two G2A Plus plans – Free or Premium. G2A Plus Free enables users to collect Plus Points while G2A Plus Premium offers, in addition to Plus Points, benefits such as better prices, regular bonuses and rewards, post-buy premium assistance and much more. G2A Plus Premium is available in three subscription plans – 1, 3, and 12 months.Users can join both plans through the G2A Plus website or by selecting the offer with the Plus discount when making a purchase on G2A.COM.You can find more details on the G2A.COM corporate website: www.g2a.com ---About G2A.COMG2A.COM is the world's largest and most trusted marketplace for digital entertainment, where more than 35 million people from 180 countries have purchased over 135 million items. Users can choose from more than 90,000 digital offerings incl. games, DLCs, in-game items, as well as non-gaming items such as gift cards, subscriptions, software, or e-learning - sold by sellers from all over the world. G2A.COM leads in online security, awarded with the prestigious American CNP award for the Best Merchant Team of the Year in Anti-fraud and Cybersecurity, alongside companies such as Microsoft, Barclay's Bank, and First Data.

