Rapid Market Expansion Anticipated In Magnetic Wireless Car Charger Sector, Reaching $1.85 Billion By 2029

Magnetic Wireless Car Charger Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Magnetic Wireless Car Charger Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Drivers, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034 ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Drivers, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

The magnetic wireless car charger market size has showcased rapid growth in recent years and is poised for further expansion. From a value of $1.05 billion in 2024, it's projected to increase to $1.18 billion in 2025, achieving a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.3%. One of the key drivers behind this significant growth has been the increasing use of smartphones and the rising demand for in-car convenience. Additionally, the growing adoption of electric vehicles, expansion of automotive technology, and increasing of wireless charging benefits have also contributed to this market growth.

What Will Be The Future Trajectory Of This Magnetic Wireless Car Charger Market?

The magnetic wireless car charger market size is expected to witness more rapid growth in the coming years, projected to increase to $1.85 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 11.9%. The forecasted growth can be attributed to a growing demand for autonomous vehicles, government regulations promoting eco-friendly solutions, expansion of electric vehicle infrastructure, increasing consumer demand for seamless in-car experiences, and a growing focus on automotive energy efficiency. Technological advancements, continued development in wireless charging technology, increased investment in research and development, innovations in energy transfer systems, and advancements in charging speed are expected to be the major trends in the forecast period.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=23753&type=smp

What Are The Key Drivers Of Magnetic Wireless Car Charger Market Growth?

The increasing demand for electric vehicles is anticipated to propel the growth of the magnetic wireless car charger market. Electric vehicles EVs use electricity from rechargeable batteries as their primary or partial power source, moving away from the reliance on gasoline or diesel engines. This trend is driven by growing environmental awareness as governments and consumers seek cleaner options to cut greenhouse gas emissions. Magnetic wireless chargers for electric vehicles, which provide cable-free charging using magnetic alignment, ensure efficient power transfer while minimizing wear on connectors, thereby enhancing convenience. Consequently, the rise in electric vehicles has become a significant driver for market growth.

Which Key Players Are Leading The Magnetic Wireless Car Charger Market?

Major companies operating in this magnetic wireless car charger market include Anker Innovations Co. Ltd., ESR Tech, Aukey Technology Co. Ltd., Peak Design LLC, Satechi LLC, Verbatim GmbH, Shenzhen Baseus Technology Co. Ltd., Ugreen Group Ltd., Scosche Industries Inc., Syncwire Inc., WiTricity Corporation, Epico s.r.o., Zens B.V., WiWU Technology Co. Ltd., XVIDA d.o.o, Cygnett Pty Ltd, Avanca International B.V., Beelan Technology Co. Ltd., Raegr India, Kapaver Private Limited.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/magnetic-wireless-car-charger-global-market-report

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Magnetic Wireless Car Charger Market?

Prominent companies in the magnetic wireless car charger market are focusing on developing advanced products like multi-device magnetic wireless chargers, aiming to improve the overall user experience through faster and more efficient power delivery. Multi-device magnetic wireless chargers can charge multiple devices simultaneously, eliminating the need for physical connectors, and offering a tidy solution.

How Is The Magnetic Wireless Car Charger Market Segmented?

This magnetic wireless car charger market report further segments the market:

1 Product Type: Standard Magnetic Wireless Chargers, Fast Charging Magnetic Wireless Chargers, Multi-Device Magnetic Wireless Chargers, Portable Magnetic Wireless Chargers, Magnetic Wireless Charging Mounts.

2 Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

3 Charging Standard: Qi Standard, Power Matters Alliance PMA Standard, Other Charging Standards

4 Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Offline Stores

5 End-User Application: Consumer Electronics, Automotive Industry, Commercial Fleets, Public Transport Vehicles, Emergency Services Vehicles.

What Are The Key Regional Insights In The Magnetic Wireless Car Charger Market?

Regionally, North America held the most significant share of the magnetic wireless car charger market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region moving forward. This report includes an expansive regional coverage spanning Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Electric Car Charger Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-car-charger-global-market-report

Electric Vehicle Charger Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-vehicle-charger-global-market-report

On-Board Charger Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/on-board-charger-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.