24/7 Home Lab Testing Service Launched in Dubai by CallMyDoctor

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CallMyDoctor, a leading home healthcare provider in Dubai, today announced the launch of its Lab Test at Home Dubai service, a 24/7 at-home blood testing solution designed to bring diagnostic services directly to residents’ doorsteps. With this new service, patients can schedule blood tests from the comfort of their homes at any time, avoiding clinic queues and traffic while ensuring that DHA-licensed (Dubai Health Authority-licensed) medical professionals handle their samples for accurate, fast results.As the popularity of at-home healthcare grows, the service addresses the needs of Dubai’s busy professionals, families, and senior citizens. For those with packed schedules or limited mobility, being able to arrange lab tests at home at a convenient time is a significant advantage. Parents can schedule routine blood tests for their children without long clinic wait times, and elderly patients can avoid the challenges of transportation, making healthcare more accessible and comfortable for all.To highlight the benefits of the Lab Test at Home service, CallMyDoctor outlined several key features:DHA-Licensed Team & Approved Labs: All sample collections are performed by DHA-certified healthcare professionals and processed in accredited laboratories, ensuring medical reliability and quality.24/7 Availability & Same-Day Appointments: The service operates around the clock, including weekends and holidays, with the option for same-day appointments for urgent testing needs.Fast Results Delivery: Most test results are available within 24 hours, with many common tests returning results in just a few hours. Results are delivered digitally through secure channels, maintaining patient confidentiality.Wide Range of Tests: Patients have access to a comprehensive menu of lab tests from home, including COVID-19 PCR screenings, diabetes and cholesterol profiles, thyroid function tests, vitamin deficiency panels, pregnancy (Beta HCG) tests, and full health check-ups.Private & Convenient Home Service: The at-home model provides a discreet and comfortable testing experience. A licensed medical practitioner comes to the patient’s residence, ensuring privacy and adhering to strict hygiene and safety protocols.“Healthcare needs to be accessible and hassle-free, and that’s exactly what our Lab Test at Home service delivers,” said a CallMyDoctor spokesperson. “Dubai residents can now manage their health on their own schedule, with professional care coming directly to them. From early-morning blood work before a busy workday to late-night urgent tests for peace of mind, we provide fast, accurate results without patients ever leaving home.”In addition to lab testing, CallMyDoctor can arrange follow-up support through its network of physicians. Patients have the option to schedule a consultation with a doctor to review their test results and receive further medical advice, ensuring a complete care continuum at home. The service also aligns with many major insurance providers in the UAE, making at-home diagnostics more accessible to a broad range of patients. All procedures and data handling are conducted in compliance with UAE health regulations to uphold patient safety and confidentiality.Dubai residents interested in the Lab Test at Home service can book an appointment 24/7 by calling CallMyDoctor’s toll-free number 800-99387 or by visiting the official website at callmydoctor.ae. Same-day time slots are often available, and all visits are carried out with strict adherence to UAE healthcare standards and patient privacy requirementsAbout CallMyDoctor: CallMyDoctor is a Dubai-based, DHA-licensed home healthcare provider offering 24/7 medical services ranging from doctor house calls and pediatric visits to lab tests at home, nursing care, and wellness therapies. With a team of experienced, DHA-certified medical professionals, CallMyDoctor is committed to delivering safe, convenient, and high-quality healthcare in the comfort of patients’ homes. CallMyDoctor’s mission is to provide patient-centric care anywhere in Dubai, ensuring that each individual receives top-quality healthcare whenever and wherever they need it.Media ContactCall My DoctorWebsite: https://callmydoctor.ae/ Email: info@callmydoctor.aePhone: +971 4 549 0700Address: AB Center, Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Barsha 1, Dubai, UAE

Lab Tests at Home in Dubai | Fast & Convenient DHA Certified Lab Results

