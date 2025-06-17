2025 NATO Summit programme announced

NETHERLANDS, June 17 - News item | 17-06-2025 | 10:00

NATO has announced the programme for the summit that will be held in The Hague on 24 and 25 June. Dozens of heads of state and government of NATO countries will meet at the World Forum to discuss international security and current global developments, together with foreign and defence ministers.

Pre-Summit Press Conference by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte

On Monday 23 June, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will hold a press conference at the World Forum in The Hague, ahead of the NATO Summit.

NATO Public Forum

On both days of the summit (24 and 25 June), interested parties can follow the NATO Public Forum online. During this public event, heads of state and government, ministers, experts, opinion leaders, young people and academics will discuss current issues relating to peace and security. The all-day programme can be followed via NATO Public Forum Live.

NATO Summit Defence Industry Forum

The NATO Summit Defence Industry Forum will take place on Tuesday 24 June. Defence ministers, experts and representatives of the defence industry in NATO countries will come together to discuss innovation, cooperation and ways of strengthening the industry.

Official Meetings

On the evening of Tuesday, June 24, two sessions will be held at the World Forum. The foreign ministers will meet for a working dinner of the NATO-Ukraine Council. And the defence ministers will meet for a working dinner of the North Atlantic Council. A reception for all ministers will be held earlier the same evening.

Royal Dinner

On the evening of Tuesday 24 June, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima will host an informal dinner for the heads of state and government of the NATO countries. The prime ministers of Australia, Japan and New Zealand, the presidents of South Korea and Ukraine, and the presidents of the European Council and European Commission are also invited to attend.

North Atlantic Council

On Wednesday 25 June, the main focus will be on the meeting of the North Atlantic Council, at which the heads of state and government will discuss the most important decisions facing the alliance. After the meeting NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and representatives of the Dutch government and other NATO allies will hold press conferences. Over the course of both days various countries will engage in bilateral talks.

Programme at Government.nl/nato2025

The programme for the NATO summit and all side events will be made available at government.nl/nato2025. Check the NATO, NATO Public Forum and NATO Summit Defence Industry Forum websites regularly for the latest information, as the programme is subject to change.