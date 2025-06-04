Foreign minister Caspar Veldkamp to temporarily take over Foreign Trade and Development portfolio

NETHERLANDS, June 4 - News item | 04-06-2025 | 13:03

On June 3, 2025, Prime Minister Dick Schoof tendered the resignation of the members of government belonging to the Freedom Party (PVV) to His Majesty the King. All other ministers and state secretaries will continue in the capacity of a caretaker government. For the time being, Minister of Foreign Affairs Caspar Veldkamp will take over the duties of former foreign trade and development minister Reinette Klever.