Global Machine Vision Systems Market Growth: Projected To Reach $22.42 Billion By 2029 With An Impressive 10.0% CAGR

Machine Vision Systems Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2025

The Machine Vision Systems Market Report 2025 shows that this market size has grown swiftly in recent years, going from $13.89 billion in 2024 to an estimated $15.32 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.4%. This substantial increase is primarily due to multiple market drivers such as the rise in labor costs prompting automation and an increased focus on operational efficiency and productivity.

What Does The Future Hold For The Machine Vision Systems Market?

The market is forecasted to continue its rapid growth, surging to $22.42 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.0%. The key contributing factors to this growth include the growing demand for automation in manufacturing, growing demand for vision-guided robotics, rising need for smart factories and industry 4.0, increasing applications in non-industrial sectors, and a focus on precision and accuracy in production. Major trends expected to characterize the forecast period and spur market growth include advancement in 3D vision technology, advanced image sensors and processing algorithms, innovation in edge computing for real-time analysis, advancement in hyperspectral imaging, and innovation in compact and embedded vision systems.

How Is Automation Fueling The Growth Of The Machine Vision Systems Market?

Automation, the use of technology to perform tasks with minimal human intervention, has been a considerable market driver for the machine vision systems market, enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and consistency. Throughout the industry, machine vision systems are increasingly being used to enable precise, real-time visual inspection and decision-making. For example, in September 2024, it was reported that around 4.28 million robots were operating in factories globally, up 10% from the previous year. This growing trend of automation is anticipated to propel further the growth of the machine vision systems market.

Who are the key players in the machine vision systems market?

Numerous prominent companies are operating in the machine vision systems market including Intel Corporation, Canon U.S.A. Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Atlas Copco AB, Keyence Corporation, Omron Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Sick AG, and TKH Group N.V. to name a few.

How Are Market Leaders Innovating In The Machine Vision Systems Market?

Companies are focusing on innovative product development, such as vision sensors, to enhance automated inspection, improve defect detection, and streamline quality control processes across industries. Vision sensors, devices that capture and process images to detect, inspect, and measure objects, enable automated decision-making in industrial applications. An example of such innovation is the AI-powered counting tool launched by Cognex Corporation for its In-Sight SnAPP Vision Sensors in August 2024. This tool automates tasks like assembly verification and quantity checks, improving efficiency and minimizing human error.

How Is The Machine Vision Systems Market Segmented?

The market report segments the machine vision systems market by:

1 Component: Hardware, Software

2 Interface: USB 2.0/USB, CoaXPress, 3.0 Camera Links, GigE

3 Application: Identification, Inspection, Gauging, Positioning, Other Applications

4 End-User Industry: Food And Beverage, Healthcare And Pharmaceutical, Logistics And Retail, Automotive, Electronics And Semiconductors, Other End-User Industries.

The market further subdivides by hardware components into Cameras, Frame Grabbers, Optics, LED Lighting, Processors, and software into application-specific software, Deep Learning Software, Barcode Reading Software, OCR software, and Calibration and Measurement Software.

Where Are The Largest And Fastest-Growing Regions In The Machine Vision Systems Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the machine vision systems market, however, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

