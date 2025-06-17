Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa leads roundtable discussion on1998 White Paper on Local Government, 20 Jun

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa to lead the CoGTA-NBI roundtable discussion on the review of the White Paper on Local Government (WPLG). The Minister will be joined by Deputy Minister Dr Namane Dickson Masemola.

The round table will be convened under the theme: “Every municipality must work – a call to collective action”.

The planned round table with NBI is part of the ongoing inclusive and participatory policy reform process to design a modern and fit-for-purpose local government system. Through this engagement, everyone will have an opportunity to have their say and make an input into the type of local government they envisage.

The roundtable discussion will reflect on the legacy and shortcomings of the 1998 White Paper; explore policy priorities for a renewed local government framework; contribute practical recommendations from a business and provincial perspective; and strengthen partnerships to enhance local governance and infrastructure delivery.

In attendance will be business leaders, key economic institutions in KwaZulu-Natal such as the KZN Provincial Economic Working Group (PeWG), Invest Durban, KZN Growth Coalition, local chambers of commerce and senior government officials.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:

Date: 20 June 2025

Time: 08h30

Venue: Sappi Global Service Centre, 309 Umhlanga Rocks Dr, uMhlanga

