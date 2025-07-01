Rohit Khubchandani Wins ‘Travel Influencer of the Year’ at Influencer Magazine Awards 2025

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned globetrotter and content creator Rohit Khubchandani , widely recognized by his handle @rkbond007, has been honored with the ‘Travel Influencer of the Year’ award at the Influencer Magazine Awards 2025 , organized by Influencer Magazine UK . From the streets of Casablanca to the skyline of Dubai, Rohit has redefined what it means to travel with intention, merging cinematic storytelling, cultural insight, and emotional depth into every frame he shares.Originally from Mumbai and now a proud Dubai resident for over two decades, Rohit’s passport tells the story of a global citizen. With over 50 countries and 6 continents explored, his journey goes beyond travel—it’s a movement of connection, curiosity, and cultural respect. Whether he’s uncovering hidden gems in Eastern Europe or capturing the pulse of city life in Mexico, Rohit invites his audience not just to see the world, but to feel it.His recent podcast launch, Licensed to Explore with Rohit, has quickly earned acclaim for its engaging conversations with seasoned travelers from around the globe. Available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and more, the show reflects Rohit’s vision to make storytelling a shared experience, where everyone’s journey has a place at the table.Through viral hits like One Night in Dubai and immersive reels that blend luxury and local culture, Rohit’s content spans Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, capturing millions of hearts with each post. Yet behind the lens, he’s also a seasoned tech entrepreneur and creative leader. As a senior executive at Oosto and the founder of Argus Systems DWC LLC and ROHIT KHUBCHANDANI ADVERTISING - L.L.C - S.P.C, Rohit seamlessly fuses innovation with influence. Rohit is a licensed social media creator and influencer and holds a valid Media Permit from the UAE Media Council. His expertise in AI and smart surveillance has been spotlighted by Channel Middle East, Tahawul Tech, and Security Middle East, further proving that his impact crosses industries and continents.“Travel, for me, has never just been about the places; it’s about the people, the stories, and the shared humanity you discover along the way,” said Rohit Khubchandani. “Being named Travel Influencer of the Year is an incredible honor, but more than that, it’s a reminder that storytelling, when done with heart, can turn every journey into a connection that lasts far beyond the trip.”Rohit’s growing cultural footprint includes being a jury member for Once Upon a Time in Dubai, a Universal Music-backed musical. He has participated at major events like VidCon and the 1 Billion Followers Summit, and collaborated with lifestyle brands including Sushi Nation, ShareTap, and Boya—all while remaining among Dubai’s top 10% Google Local Guides, with over 4.5 million views.More than just a traveler, Rohit is a bridge between worlds—between technology and storytelling, adventure and meaning. His award is a recognition of the soulful and sophisticated way he inspires others to explore, not just for the destination, but for the deeper journey within.Congratulations, Rohit Khubchandani. Your lens captures more than landscapes—it captures the heart of a world worth discovering.

