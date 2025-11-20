Dr. Victoria “Vee-Vee” Garcia Nominated for ‘Founder of the Year’ at Influencer Magazine Awards (IMA) 2026

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Few entrepreneurs embody precision, power, and purpose as exceptionally as Dr. Victoria “Vee-Vee” Garcia . A doctrine-based business architect, strategic leadership expert, and the visionary founder of Vee-Vee LLC, Dr. Garcia has redefined what it means to build an empire from intellect, intuition, and influence. Her nomination for the Founder of the Year Award at the Influencer Magazine Awards 2026 (by Influencer UK ) celebrates her unparalleled impact as a builder of brands, systems, and legacies that outlast trends and transform industries.Internationally recognized as The Brand Doctor, Dr. Garcia stands among the few consultants in the world capable of delivering complete brand ecosystems, identity, messaging, website, systems, and press positioning in just 24 hours. Through her elite consulting firm, Vee-Vee LLC, she has empowered countless entrepreneurs, executives, and creators to step into authority, scaling their vision with structure and clarity. Her work transcends traditional branding, weaving together psychology, leadership science, and business engineering into a formula for unstoppable growth.Holding a Doctorate in Business Administration with a specialization in Strategic Leadership, Dr. Garcia has mastered the art of merging academic rigor with real-world execution. Her methodology draws from organizational psychology, identity reconstruction, and trauma-informed leadership, equipping her clients not only to grow profitable businesses but to heal, rebuild, and lead with renewed purpose. Her signature approach prioritizes clarity, capability, and execution over superficial aesthetics, positioning her clients for sustainable global dominance. Her influence extends far beyond consulting rooms and corporate meetings. Through her exclusive programs, The Icon Circle, The Sanctuary Circle, and her upcoming book The Doctrine, Dr. Garcia is cultivating a movement of modern founders and CEOs who embody power with grace and strategy with soul. She is not just shaping brands; she is shaping leaders, those who are ready to build empires with intention and integrity.Dr. Garcia’s international footprint has earned her recognition across major media outlets in the United States, Australia, India, and the UK, where her thought leadership continues to redefine modern entrepreneurship. With partnerships across the luxury travel, hospitality, and executive branding sectors, she seamlessly integrates lifestyle and business strategy, helping global founders design lives that reflect their highest calling.At the core of her mission is a simple yet profound belief: entrepreneurship, especially for women, should be structurally sound, self-built, and globally influential. Her philosophy is a declaration that power and femininity can coexist, and that success rooted in clarity and discipline is the truest form of freedom.Through every brand she builds and every leader she mentors, Dr. Victoria “Vee-Vee” Garcia continues to revolutionize the future of business. Her nomination for the Founder of the Year Award at IMA 2026 honors not only her strategic genius but also her vision of empowering others to lead with confidence, courage, and conviction.

