Influencer Magazine Awards 2026: Nominations Now Open Across All Categories Including the Tech Awards

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Influencer Magazine Awards 2026 are now open for nominations, welcoming creators, entrepreneurs, innovators, leaders, and changemakers from every field. With one of the most diverse category lineups in the digital awards space, IMA 2026 continues to celebrate excellence across industries such as entrepreneurship, technology, entertainment, beauty, finance, travel, leadership, social impact, media, and more. This year’s edition also brings special attention to the rapidly rising tech awards , which highlight the innovators shaping the future through technology, creativity, and digital breakthroughs. This event is organised by Influencer Magazine UK , which is a well reputed brand in the UK!Though the tech awards remain a major attraction, the awards platform proudly features dozens of categories designed for all professions. Some of the key categories include Influencer of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Women Entrepreneur of the Year, Social Media Icon of the Year, Startup of the Year, Industry Impact Award, Innovator of the Year, Beauty Mogul of the Year, Health Influencer of the Year, Author of the Year, Podcaster of the Year, Humanitarian of the Year, Visionary Leader Award, Finfluencer of the Year, Model of the Year, AI Influencer of the Year, Brand of the Year, Rising Star of the Year, Outstanding Leadership Award, Legendary Achiever Award, Nation Pride Award, Coach of the Year, Content Creator of the Year, Hotel of the Year, Social Impact Champion, and many more. For applicants who don’t see a matching category, the “Other” option is available, and the team will guide them to the best fit.The tech awards categories are Tech Excellence Award, Tech Influencer of the Year, Tech Startup of the Year, AI Influencer of the Year and other categories more oriented to innovations. These awards strive to highlight individuals and companies whose efforts in the technological, digital transformation, and innovation have had a significant difference. Nonetheless, all the groups in IMA 2026 have the same significance, and representatives of all backgrounds will feel represented and appreciated. The Influencer Magazine Awards have a transparent and credible rating method that is facilitated by editorial advisors, jury members, and an internationally accepted scoring system based on originality, influence, proven accomplishments, social impact, and professional ethics. Having former winners on thousands of authoritative news websites throughout the world, the awards have gained a status as a symbol of professional success and digital authority.Nominations are now open worldwide. Anyone can apply: professionals, creators, founders, achievers, businesses, and public figures from any country or industry. Both self-nominations and third-party nominations are welcomed. The process is simple: Visit the Influencer Magazine Awards website, click “Submit Your Nomination,” and fill out the form. It takes just 5–10 minutes, and there are no charges for submission.As the tech awards continue to grow and the number of other categories becomes vast, IMA 2026 will be one of the most open and internationally renowned at the time. In case you made an impression, created something significant, motivated your community, or created technology or you have done something worthy in your profession, this is your chance to get recognized on a global level.Submit your nomination for the Influencer Magazine Awards 2026 today and become part of a global celebration that honors excellence across every industry, from tech awards to entrepreneurship, arts, leadership, social impact, coaching and beyond.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.