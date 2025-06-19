Hypertherm Doubles Warranty Length for Powermax® Series

Powermax® Series Powermax 6 Years Warranty

HANOVER, N.H., NH, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hypertherm Associates , a U.S. based leading manufacturer of industrial cutting systems and software, has doubled the warranty period for the company’s Powermax® plasma cutters from three years to six years. All customers who received delivery of a Powermaxplasma or gouging system on or after January 1, 2025, are now retroactively eligible for the extended coverage.“At Hypertherm Associates, we take pride in delivering the most reliable plasma systems in the industry,” said Erik Brine, Hypertherm Associates General Manager. “Extending our warranty from three to six years demonstrates confidence in our plasma technology and a commitment to our customers, who deserve peace of mind in the investments they’ve made.”Engineered to meet the diverse needs of metalworkers, the PowermaxSeries includes a line of seven portable, professional-grade plasma systems that easily and reliably gouge and cut metal up to 1.5 or 38 mm. In addition to its reliability, Powermaxsystems deliver versatility to manufacturers by offering extensive manual and automated metal cutting and gouging capabilities.Existing Powermax customers are encouraged to retain their invoice or receipt showing the date of delivery, but do not need to take any action to benefit from the new six-year warranty for their Powermaxpower supplies.About Hypertherm Associates:Hypertherm Associates is a U.S. based manufacturer of industrial cutting products and software. Its products, including Hypertherm plasma and OMAX waterjet systems, are used by companies around the world to build ships, airplanes, and railcars; construct steel buildings, fabricate heavy equipment, erect wind turbines, and more. In addition to cutting systems, the company creates CNCs, and software trusted for performance and reliability that results in increased productivity and profitability for hundreds of thousands of businesses. Founded in 1968, Hypertherm Associates is a 100 percent Associate-owned company, employing approximately 2,000 Associates, with operations and partner representation worldwide. Learn more at www.HyperthermAssociates.com

