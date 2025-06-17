Focus is on proper waste and recycling practices, appreciation during Waste & Recycling Workers Week

During Waste & Recycling Workers Week the focus is on safety. Using proper recycling and disposal practices helps protect workers – and shows appreciation for the work they do to keep everyone safe. That’s important because solid waste collection workers have the fourth most dangerous job in the U.S., according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Michigan has 3,680 “refuse and recyclable material collectors.”

So, as it turns out, proper waste and recycling practices are not only good for the environment and economy, they are also important for the safety of people who work at the many materials recovery facilities (MRFs) throughout the state, sorting items placed in recycling bins and at Michigan’s landfills where heavy equipment is used for moving, crushing, and compacting the waste to save landfill space.