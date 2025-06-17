Dr. Giridhar Ponnam, Just Became a Big Deal in Brampton’s Dentistry with Another Award from ThreeBestRated® for 2025
Being recognized by ThreeBestRatedⓇ as one of the best in the business feels incredibly rewarding. It shows that my hard work and dedication have paid off.”BRAMPTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dentistry is not just about state-of-the-art tools and experience, but also about the passion for shaping up people’s lives, outstanding patient care, and unwavering attention to detail. Dr. Giridhar Ponnam, at Dental Square, is known to combine all these factors in his practice that has earned the trust of thousands of his patients and made him a leading figure in the field.
— Dr. Giridhar.
ThreeBestRated®, a multi-national website dedicated to identifying the top businesses, has analyzed Dr. Giridhar’s services using their 50-Point Inspection and has featured him among the top three dentists in the region since 2022.
“Being recognized by ThreeBestRatedⓇ as one of the best in the business feels incredibly rewarding. It shows that my hard work and dedication have paid off. Owning a ThreeBestRatedⓇ badge has given Dental Square an edge over the other practices and competitors around us. The entire Dental Square team feels proud to be recognized as one of the best in the business in Brampton for so many consecutive years. This acknowledgment motivates me and my team to continue providing excellent service and to strive for even greater achievements. Knowing that clients appreciate my efforts is truly fulfilling and inspires me to keep improving.”
Dr Giridhar Ponnam - A Name Behind the Brand
As the founder and principal dentist of Dental Square, Dr. Giridhar brings over 25 years of experience in Endodontics, Orthodontics and Cosmetic Dentistry procedures. Dr. Giridhar’s inspiration to become a dentist stemmed from his desire to make a positive and meaningful impact in people’s lives. He also has an ardent passion for science and is fascinated by the intricate balance between science and artistry that dentistry embodies.
Growing up, Dr. Giridhar was inspired by his family dentist, his success stories, the way he cared for his patients, transformed their lives, and boosted their confidence, further igniting him to pursue his career in dentistry. “I admired the way he combined technical skill with genuine care to create positive experiences. This early exposure ignited my passion for oral health and instilled in me the importance of patient-centered care, prompting me to delve deeper into the field and understand both the clinical and emotional aspects of dentistry.”
But his passion wasn’t just a passing interest. It lit a fire in him to achieve excellence and competence in his field. In order to achieve such impeccability, Dr. Giridhar has put his heart and soul into his practice. Let’s see what has led him to success.
Key Differentiators of Dr. Giridhar Ponnam
“Success in dentistry comes from a mix of hard work, continuous learning, and strong relationships with patients,” said Dr. Giridhar.
Dr. Giridhar always strives to be ahead with the latest techniques and technologies. Through workshops, conferences and networking with other experts, he continuously learns new things and updates himself to provide the high-quality care possible.
He attributes his success to two key factors: Excellent patient care and his renowned team.
When it comes to patient care, he works hard to build a stronger sense of trust in his patients. He listens to their concerns and ensures a friendly, caring approach. Similarly, his expert team which consists of hygienists, assistants, and administrative staff, shares his passion for creating a smooth and successful practice where patients feel valued and cared for. Using advanced technologies such as 3D imaging and CAD/CAM systems, they have changed the way of dental treatments with faster, precise diagnoses, and enhanced patient experiences, leading to higher satisfaction rates. This approach helped Dr. Giridhar and his team with loyal clientele and significant word-of-mouth referrals.
Offering More than Procedure—Compassionate Care!
Before every procedure, Dr. Giridhar opens up a clear line of communication with his patients to assess their problems and understand a personalized treatment plan. Then he collaborates with his team to determine which tools and techniques to use and analyze potential consequences to tailor a treatment plan. As the third step, he explains the condition and procedures to his patients and helps ease their anxiety. He ensures that his patient remains calm and comfortable. Most importantly, he encourages his patients to follow up post-treatment appointments and aftercare instructions to maintain their oral health.
This approach helps build trust and ensures the patient feels supported throughout their dental journey. “This can be time consuming but is necessary for providing the best care,” said Dr. Giridhar.
There is one commendable example of his patient-centered approach at Dental Square. One of his patients who had a history of anxiety about dental visits, approached him seeking a solution for his dental problem. Understanding his anxiety, Dr. Giridhar and his team took extra time to build trust, explaining each step of the process in a friendly way. They went the extra mile to comfort him. Their efforts extended to letting him choose the flavors and colors of the dental material used in the treatment.
“By the end of the appointment, the patient was smiling and even asked when they could come back. This experience highlighted the importance of empathy and communication in dentistry, showing that a little kindness can make a big difference in a patient's experience.”
Looking Forward
Cosmetic dentistry in Brampton has seen a significant rise in popularity and many people seek to enhance their smiles and boost their self-confidence. This has resulted in a surge in treatments such as teeth whitening, veneers, Invisalign, and braces.
“This trend highlights a broader shift in public perception—where dental care is no longer viewed solely as a necessity, but as an integral part of personal enhancement and self-care.” Recognizing this growing interest, Dr. Giridhar Ponnam and his team at Dental Square look forward to evolving their practices to meet a diverse range of aesthetic and functional needs.
Empowering Future Dentists
Dr. Giridhar Ponnam takes the privilege to share his wisdom with his fellow professionals in his industry. “A career in dentistry can be rewarding and fulfilling. You must keep these points in mind to pursue and succeed in the field of dentistry.”
>> Research the Field: Learn about different areas of dentistry, such as general practice, orthodontics, or oral surgery. Each has its own focus and requirements.
>> Education is Key: “Prepare for a long educational journey. You'll need to complete a bachelor's degree, followed by dental school. Commit fully to your studies.”
>> Gain Experience: Volunteer or shadow a dentist to understand daily tasks and patient interactions. This hands-on experience is invaluable.
>> Develop Communication Skills: Dentists need to explain procedures and listen to patients' concerns. Strong communication can help build trust.
>> Stay Updated: “Dentistry is always evolving with new technologies and techniques. Be open to continuous learning throughout your career.”
>> Consider Work-Life Balance: “Think about the hours and demands of the job. Find a balance that works for you.”
>> Network: “Connect with professionals in the field. They can offer guidance and support as you navigate your career.”
>> Be Compassionate: Many patients feel anxious about dental visits. Being empathetic can help ease their fears and improve their experience.
“By following these steps, you can set yourself up for a successful career in dentistry.”
Dental Square has offices in two locations in Brampton - 101, 695 Remembrance Rd and E9, 8920 Hwy 50. Those who seek compassionate and friendly dental solution services can visit dental2.ca.
Dr. Giridhar Ponnam
Dental Square
+1 905-915-8988
info@dental2.ca
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
X
Other
✨Transforming Smiles & Lives in Brampton: 2025 ThreeBestRated® Dentist Dr. Giridhar Ponnam! 🥳
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.