Yinson Production successfully closed USD 1 billion investment from a consortium of international investment firms

Yinson Production (OSE:YPCOR01)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yinson Production is pleased to announce the successful closing of the previously announced USD 1 billion investment from a consortium comprising a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (“ADIA”), and funds managed by British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (“BCI”), and RRJ Group (“RRJ”).The successful closing of the transaction follows the signing of a definitive agreement on 14 January 2025 and satisfaction of the closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and approval by the shareholders of Yinson Holdings Berhad (“Yinson”).The investment is made through the issuance of USD 1 billion of redeemable convertible preferred shares (the “RCPS”) and warrants by Yinson Production Offshore Holdings Limited, a newly established UK-based holding company. The agreement provides for the option to issue additional RCPS of up to USD 500 million within 24 months from closing, subject to agreement.Upon closing, the investors funded the first tranche of USD 300 million, of which USD 200 million has been used for a special distribution to Yinson. The remaining USD 700 million of committed RCPS will be called in up to 3 installments by December 2026.Markus Wenker, Yinson Production Chief Financial Officer, commented, “We are delighted to have successfully closed this significant investment from leading global investors. This investment not only reflects the quality of our business with highly visible cash flows and significant revenue backlog, but underscores the confidence in Yinson Production’s long-term growth potential. By further strengthening our financial foundation, this transaction positions us well to pursue new opportunities in a rapidly evolving offshore energy landscape.”About Yinson Production“Passionately delivering powerful solutions”Yinson Production is a leading independent owner and operator of floating production, storage and offloading (“FPSO”) vessels worldwide. With a current fleet of 10 vessels, Yinson Production has an order book of over USD 19 billion until 2048 and global presence in 11 countries.Yinson Production’s position as a top tier FPSO contractor is driven by its excellent track record in project execution, industry-leading safety and uptime performance, and a leadership position in sustainable FPSO designs. Yinson Production’s innovative Zero Emissions FPSO Concept is paving the way for the decarbonisation of the FPSO industry.Yinson Production is a business of Yinson Holdings Berhad, a global energy infrastructure company active in offshore energy with Yinson Production, renewable energy with Yinson Renewables, and green technologies with Yinson GreenTech.For more information about Yinson Production, please visit www.yinson-production.com

