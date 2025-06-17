Michelle Lang of Operation Honor: Rural Salute™ Named 2025 Bush Institute Stand-To Veteran Leadership Program Scholar

Michelle Lang

FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelle Lang, Founder and Executive Director of Operation Honor: Rural Salute™, has been named one of 37 Scholars who will form the George W. Bush Institute's Stand-To Veteran Leadership Program’s seventh annual class. Stand-To targets dynamic leaders, including civilians, veterans, and active military members, from various sectors nationwide who are dedicated to supporting our nation's veterans and their families.

The new class of scholars hail from across the country and will gather at the George W. Bush Presidential Center next month for the opening session. Over the course of the five modules, scholars will hear from a variety of distinguished professionals, educators, and experts in veteran transition and leadership development such as JoAnne Bass, 19th Chief Master Sergeant, United States Air Force, and retired United States Air Force General Alfred Flowers, among others.

Michelle Lang is the visionary behind Operation Honor: Rural Salute™, a national initiative connecting veterans in small towns and rural regions to vital resources, recognition, and relationships. As a military spouse and community advocate, Michelle created Operation Honor after witnessing how rural veterans are often overlooked in outreach efforts and underserved by national programs. Her work ensures that even the most remote veterans feel honored, seen, and supported. Through large-scale community events, resource coordination, and storytelling efforts, she is creating a ripple effect of healing and connection across America’s heartland.

“I’m honored to be selected for the Stand-To Veteran Leadership Program,” said Michelle Lang. “Rural veterans are the backbone of our communities, yet many go unseen. This opportunity will help me amplify their voices, connect more veterans to support, and continue building a movement of honor that meets veterans where they are.”

Each participant brings a personal leadership project to the program, enabling them to immediately apply what they learn during the program towards making a positive impact for veterans and military families across the United States.

During the five-month program, Michelle Lang will further develop Operation Honor: Rural Salute™, with a focus on expanding outreach and infrastructure to support rural veteran communities across multiple states. She hopes to build stronger systems of local support while scaling national awareness around the unique needs and strengths of rural veterans.

“Michelle’s leadership is deeply rooted in compassion, dedication, and action,” said a representative from Operation Honor. “Her heart for the veteran community—especially those in overlooked regions—has already made a significant impact. We’re excited to see how this experience will help elevate her mission and bring even more resources to those who’ve served.”

Scholars were carefully chosen following a comprehensive application and review process. They become part of a dynamic network comprising over 200 alumni from six earlier classes, focused on enhancing veteran outcomes across a range of issues. Many alumni occupy leadership positions in business, community initiatives, nonprofits aiding veterans, government, and academia; numerous members are also actively serving or reserve military personnel.

The program is part of the Bush Institute’s commitment to developing and supporting effective leaders. It builds on the organization’s extensive policy work relating to veterans and military families.

To learn more about the Stand-To Veteran Leadership Program, please visit bushcenter.org/veteranleadership.

