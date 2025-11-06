What Leadership Looks Like: Brothers on Three Brings Army West Point Rugby’s Brotherhood to the Big Screen

~A purpose-Driven Film Powered in Part by Veterans Collaborative~

NEW YORK CITY , NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leadership does not always wear rank. Sometimes, it wears mud, tape, and a jersey. In Brothers on Three, the roar of a crowd fades and what remains is the bond that outlasts the scoreboard. The feature documentary follows Army West Point Rugby through bruising practices, hard-won matches, and the quiet moments when young cadets learn to be officers, friends learn to be brothers, and a simple promise—never leave a teammate behind—becomes a way of life.

Opening nationwide with Regal Cinemas beginning Nov. 7 (opening weekend Nov. 7–9) and celebrating a New York City premiere Nov. 13, the film is the rare sports story that is really a leadership story. It’s about how service is forged in small, relentless choices made together.

The filmmakers embedded with the team long enough to catch the details that never make a box score– dawn formations that steam in the cold; the last huddle when eyes meet and silence says more than speeches; the midnight text that says, simply, “You good?” and the teammate who shows up at the door. The camera lingers on the cadence of a unit moving as one and the aftermath of hits that echo into the lives these cadets are about to lead– in deployments, in businesses, in families, and in the communities they will build after West Point. The director and producers built the film like a match—explosive phases, sudden breaks, and long stretches of grind—so audiences feel the weight of responsibility shifting between players until, finally, it is carried together.

“This film captures what leadership looks like when no one’s watching,” said Natalie Worthan, Founder & CEO of Veterans Collaborative. “It’s about character, accountability, and the kind of brother and sisterhood that defines service.”

Getting a story this intimate to the big screen took more than passion– it took a community that believes in purpose-driven storytelling. Veterans Collaborative stepped in early with strategic charitable guidance and funding support, helping the Veteran-led team behind the movie and the nonprofit partners align purpose with capital. What began as conviction— telling the story behind brotherhood, service, leadership, and West Point’s most winning team—became a financed production, a completed cut, and now a national theatrical release.

The result is a documentary that plays like memory: mud and sweat and laughter in a locker room that feels like home; a rookie learning to trust his voice; a captain learning to listen; a coach teaching that real victory is the teammate you bring with you. The film’s release will center around the nation’s rugby and service communities, including premiere events during Army–Navy week in Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, with additional cities added on a rolling basis.

Brothers on Three opens nationwide with Regal Cinemas beginning Nov. 7. Let’s sell out opening weekend and show what veteran strong looks like on the big screen.

To learn more, watch the official trailer, find Regal showtimes and tickets, and follow city announcements and Q&A events.

Discover how Veterans Collaborative powers mission-driven stories at https://www.veteranscollaborative.org/. Veterans Collaborative is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit (EIN: 88-2754506).

Brothers on Three Movie Trailer

