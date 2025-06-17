Biomed Industries, Inc. to Present Phase 2 Results of Oral Obesity Drug NA-931 and Host Press Conference at ADA 2025

Biomed Industries, Inc- logo NA-931 for weight loss Biomed pipeline

Biomed Industries, Inc. to Present Phase 2 Results of NA-931, a First-in-Class Oral Therapy for Obesity, and Host a Press Conference at the ADA 025

Phase 2 results confirm NA-931’s strong efficacy and safety as a first-in-class oral obesity therapy. We are advancing to Phase 3 to offer an effective, well-tolerated treatment option for obesity.” — Dr. Lloyd L. Tran, CEO of Biomed

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Biomed Industries, Inc . (Biomed) today announced that its CEO, Dr. Lloyd Tran, will present topline results from the Phase 2 clinical trial of NA-931, a novel oral quadruple receptor agonist for obesity, at the 85th American Diabetes Association (ADA) Scientific Sessions, held June 20–23, 2025, in Chicago, IL.The presentation, titled “NA-931: A Novel Quadruple IGF-1, GLP-1, GIP, and Glucagon Receptor Agonist Reduces Body Weight Without Muscle Loss,” will share findings from Biomed’s randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2 study.CLINICAL HIGHLIGHTSNA-931 is a first-in-class oral quadruple receptor agonist targeting IGF-1, GLP-1, GIP, and glucagon receptors. Unlike existing injectable GLP-1-based obesity medications, NA-931 is administered orally and demonstrates fewer adverse events with improved tolerability.PHASE 1 RESULTS• At the highest dose of 150 mg/day, NA-931 achieved a clinically meaningful weight reduction of up to 12.7%over 12 weeks (10.4% relative to placebo).• Mild nausea was reported in 16.6% of participants at the highest dose and 6.8% overall.• No vomiting was observed.• Diarrhea was reported in 8.3% at the highest dose and 4.5% overall.• No muscle mass loss was observed.PHASE 2 RESULTSTopline Phase 2 data are currently under embargo and will be presented by Dr. Tran on June 20 at the ADA Scientific Sessions.POSTER PRESENTATIONS AT ADA 2025Biomed will also present two posters at the conference:• Phase 2 Clinical Trials of NA-931 in Obese Subjects with At Least One Weight-Related Comorbidity• Associations Between Alzheimer’s Disease and Obesity: Clinical Trials of NA-831 and NA-931“Phase 2 results confirm NA-931’s safety and efficacy as a first-in-class oral obesity therapy. We’re advancing to Phase 3 to offer a more effective, well-tolerated treatment option,” said Dr. Lloyd Tran, CEO of Biomed Industries.UNIFIED ACCELERATION PLATFORMAt ADA 2025, Biomed will introduce its Unified Acceleration Platform, which integrates translational research and AI-driven tools to accelerate drug discovery across chronic diseases. The platform focuses on biological convergence in Alzheimer’s disease (AD), type 2 diabetes (T2DM), and obesity, highlighting common pathways including:• Impaired insulin/IGF-1 signaling• Oxidative stress• Chronic inflammation“The Unified Acceleration Platform has transformed how we discover and develop therapies for complex diseases,” said Dr. Tran. “By identifying biological links and leveraging advanced AI, we’re building a pipeline that targets root causes for lasting therapeutic impact.”📢PRESS CONFERENCE ANNOUNCEMENTBiomed will host a press conference on Monday, June 23, 2025, at 10:30 AM CT at McCormick Place, Chicago (exact location TBD).👉 Register here: https://form.jotform.com/251658034520149 The event will be recorded and available to all registered participants.THE URGENT NEED FOR EFFECTIVE AND SAFE OBESITY THERAPIESObesity remains a critical global health challenge, contributing to comorbidities such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, liver disease, and chronic kidney disease. Over 650 million people are affected by obesity today, and that number is projected to surpass 50% of the global population by 2035. Current treatments target limited aspects of the disease—underscoring the need for more comprehensive and better-tolerated therapies like NA-931.ABOUT NA-931NA-931 is an orally active, small-molecule quadruple receptor agonist targeting IGF-1, GLP-1, GIP, and glucagon receptors. This multi-pathway mechanism restores metabolic balance and produces significant weight loss without muscle degradation or severe side effects. In Phase 1 trials, NA-931 also showed promise in improving glycemic control in patients with type 2 diabetes.Biomed recently completed a 13-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 study in patients with obesity (BMI ≥30) or overweight (BMI ≥27) with at least one weight-related comorbidity.Topline data will be released June 20, 2025, at ADA.(ClinicalTrials.gov ID: NCT06564753)ABOUT BIOMED INDUSTRIES, INC.Biomed Industries, Inc. is a pioneering biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapeutics that address unmet medical needs. Its innovative research platform has produced treatments for conditions including Alzheimer’s disease, ALS, Traumatic Brain Injury, Major Depressive Disorder, Diabetes, Obesity, MASH, Stroke, and rare diseases like Rett Syndrome.For more information, visit: www.biomedind.com

