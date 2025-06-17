Global Model Rocket Market Analysis 2025 – Insights For Long-Term Investment & Planning

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Model Rocket Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Model Rocket Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034 ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth trajectory of the model rocket market stands as a testament to its surging popularity in recent years. The sector, growing from $1.26 billion in 2024 to an impressive $1.35 billion in 2025, has exhibited a robust compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.0%. This historical period of growth leans heavily on increasing interest in space exploration, booming popularity of STEM educational programs, the rise of communities and clubs promoting model rocketry, along with governmental and educational support for hands-on learning. Not to be overlooked is the pivotal role of rising disposable income, enabling recreational hobbies rooted in model rocketry.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Model Rocket Market?

Heading towards the future, the model rocket market harbors promising prospects. According to current market trends, the sector is projected to scale to an admirable $1.74 billion mark by 2029, powered by a CAGR of 6.6%. This forecasted growth can be credited to the emphasis on reusable rocket components to slash costs, the rise of environmental sustainability awareness in model rocket design, expansion of e-commerce platforms, and the emergence of competitive model rocket events and leagues. A paramount highlight of this growth spur is the significant shift towards eco-friendly rocket fuel and materials, changing the face of the industry.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=23762&type=smp

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Model Rocket Market?

Diving deeper into the driving forces behind this model rocket market surge, outdoor recreational activities emerge as a key player. Activities for enjoyment, physical exercise, or relaxation in natural environments have witnessed a significant increase, largely driven by a heightened consumer interest in health and wellness. More individuals are seeking opportunities to improve their physical fitness, mental well-being, and overall quality of life through outdoor activities like hiking, cycling, and sports. Model rocketry fits perfectly within this landscape, offering an engaging, hands-on experience that marries education, creativity, and excitement in an open-air environment.

This trend fosters a deeper appreciation for science and nature while promoting team building and problem-solving skills.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Model Rocket Market?

Key players defining the model rocket market industry landscape include Lego Group, Estes Rockets, AeroTech, Madcow Rocketry, Apogee Components, Always Ready Rocketry, Quest Aerospace, Pratt Hobbies, SierraFox Srl, Custom Rocket Company, ASP Rocketry, MPC Rocket, Aggressor Aerospace Rocketry, Altus Metrum, Vaughn Brothers Rocketry, model rocket shop, Semroc Rocketry, North Coast Rocketry, Dynastar, Entacore. The market is pushed beyond conventional boundaries with the development of rocketry workshops, fostering interest in STEM education and creating engaging sessions that delve into rocket design, construction, and launch techniques.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/model-rocket-global-market-report

How Is The Model Rocket Market Segmented?

In terms of model rocket market segmentation, the model rocket market covers a diverse range –

1 By Product Type: Single-Stage Rockets, Multi-Stage Rockets, Rocket Kits

2 By Material Type: Plastic, Wood, Composite, Metal

3 By Engine Type: Black Powder Engines, Composite Engines

4 By Application: Educational, Hobbyist, Research

Subsegments:

1 By Single-Stage Rockets: Beginner Level Rockets, Intermediate Level Rockets, Advanced Level Rockets, Ready-To-Fly RTF, Almost-Ready-To-Fly ARF, Custom-Built Single-Stage Rockets

2 By Multi-Stage Rockets: Two-Stage Rockets, Three-Stage Rockets, Booster Stage Add-Ons, Cluster Engine Rockets, Payload-Capable Rockets

3 By Rocket Kits: Skill Level 1 Kits, Skill Level 2 Kits, Skill Level 3 Kits, Educational Or School Project Kits, Competition Or Performance Kits, Display Or Scale Model Kits

What Are The Regional Insights In The Model Rocket Market?

In terms of regional insights, North America emerged as the dominating region in the model rocket market in 2024. However, the tides are expected to turn with Asia-Pacific set to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers a broad spectrum of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Rocket Propulsion Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rocket-propulsion-global-market-report

Rocket and Missile Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rocket-and-missile-global-market-report

Rocket Engines Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rocket-engines-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports across 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built an enviable reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich market insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, substantiated with an in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can gain the upper hand in an ever-evolving market landscape.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.