Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Lowe, & Rep. Howell Announce $6,100 TOP Grant for Meigs Decatur Friends of the Library

June 16, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Adam Lowe, and State Rep. Dan Howell today announced a $6,100 Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant award for the Meigs Decatur Friends of the Library. This funding will help cover the cost of digital literacy instruction at the library.

“Public libraries are essential resources in building strong communities,” said Secretary Hargett. “We are grateful to partner with the Department of Economic and Community Development and the Tennessee General Assembly to enhance the technological offerings available at their local libraries.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and administered by the Secretary of State’s office. Tennessee public libraries can use these funds to address unique needs within their communities.

“This grant empowers our library to offer cutting-edge resources for the benefit of all in Meigs County,” said Sen. Lowe. “I am proud to have supported this investment in our future; congratulations to our local library officials for their efforts in helping secure this award.”

Resources provided through TOP Grants include digital literacy training, Wi-Fi hotspots, solar charging stations, and enhanced internet access at a library facility.

“Libraries are a key resource in promoting literacy and lifelong learning opportunities,” said Rep. Howell. “This grant will support our local library as it continues to provide services that effectively meet the needs of all citizens in our community.”

This year, $291,405 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 54 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla/services/grants-public-libraries.

