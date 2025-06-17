ALLATRA Celebrates the 127th Philippine Independence Day in Atlanta, Georgia

ALLATRA participants at the Philippine Independence Day celebration, Atlanta, USA ALLATRA participants at the Philippine Independence Day celebration, Atlanta, USA ALLATRA participants at the Philippine Independence Day celebration, Atlanta, USA ALLATRA participants at the Philippine Independence Day celebration, Atlanta, USA

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Representatives of the ALLATRA International Public Movement proudly participated in the 127th Philippine Independence Day celebration held in Atlanta, Georgia, organized by Makabayan Georgia, Inc. (MGI), a Georgia Filipino-American foundation and the Philippine Honorary Consulate General of Atlanta. The event united diplomats, community leaders, and members of the Filipino-American community to honor this historic milestone.Philippine Independence Day commemorates the Philippines’ freedom and sovereignty, celebrating the courage and resilience of its people. This year’s event was especially significant as Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp officially recognized June 12 as Philippine Independence Day in the state.The celebration featured a vibrant program showcasing Filipino culture through traditional dress, dance, and vocal performances. Guests enjoyed tasting 10 authentic Filipino dishes, strengthening cultural ties within the community.Raoul “Ray” Donato, Honorary Consul General of the Philippines in Atlanta, delivered a moving speech emphasizing the duty to protect freedom with honor. He stated:"Independence Day is not only a time for remembrance, but also a call to action. May we channel the same courage that inspired our forebears, and work together to preserve and deepen our freedoms for generations to come. In doing so, we fulfill the true promise of independence: a nation where every voice matters, every person counts, and every dream has the chance to be fulfilled. Mabuhay!"The event also honored Mary Jane Basilio-Rolen, Certified Project Management Professional (PMP) and a Certified PMI-Agile Certified Professional (PMI-ACP), Treasurer and Past President of the Philippine American Chamber of Commerce of Georgia, Inc., for her outstanding community service to Georgia’s Filipino diaspora.Representatives of ALLATRA engaged with distinguished diplomats, including Raoul “Ray” Donato, Honorary Consul General of the Philippines, Dr. Elaine Grant-Bryan, Honorary Consul of Jamaica, David D. Cutting, Honorary Consul of Barbados, and Ms. Marva Jacobs, Honorary Consul of Guyana.Attendees received invitations from representatives of ALLATRA to an upcoming educational event organized by the International Public Movement ALLATRA at the Georgia State Capitol. Titled “Nanoplastics and Natural Disasters: The Hidden Connection,” the event will take place on June 18 and will focus on the environmental and health impacts of nanoplastics.ALLATRA International Public Movement extends heartfelt gratitude for being part of this meaningful celebration and looks forward to fostering stronger international cooperation and cultural exchange.About ALLATRA International Public MovementALLATRA International Public Movement is an independent volunteer organization conducting large-scale research in the fields of geodynamics and environmental transformation. The movement is known for its interdisciplinary approach to the study of natural disasters and its active role in promoting international scientific collaboration. ALLATRA places particular emphasis on protecting and preserving human rights and freedoms.

