ProHance Recognized as a Trailblazer in the Everest Group Workforce Management in Contact Centres 2025 Report

Saurabh Sharma, COO, ProHance

Prohance has been featured in the Everest Group's 'Workforce Management in Contact Centers 2025' Report as a trailblazer

ProHance can cater to requirements for front and back office across voice, transactions and blended queues which is very unique and not available in the market” — Saurabh Sharma, COO, ProHance

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProHance , the next-gen AI-led Workforce Management and Operations Enablement platform built on first principles, has been recognised by the Everest Group as a Trailblazer in its 'Workforce Management for Contact Centres 2025' debut report.Everest evaluated 55+ providers globally and shortlisted the top 15 trailblazers in contact centre workforce management. The recognition underscores ProHance’s impact in transforming how contact centres manage productivity, optimise operations, and deliver exceptional customer experiences.“ProHance is advancing its workforce management approach by combining AI-driven forecasting and scheduling with real-time adherence, intraday optimisation, and agent self-service,” says Aishwarya Barjatya, Practice Director at Everest Group. “By integrating analytics into these capabilities, the platform helps organisations manage variability, address staffing gaps, and improve workforce productivity while enabling responsive operating models.”Everest Group’s acknowledgement highlights ProHance’s ability to bring real-time visibility, actionable insights, and advanced analytics into contact centre operations. By enabling organisations to track performance at scale and optimise workforce allocation, ProHance helps enterprises improve utilisation, reduce costs, and enhance service delivery across distributed and hybrid models.“We are honoured to be named a Trailblazer by the Everest Group in its Workforce Management for Contact Centres 2025 debut report,” says Saurabh Sharma, COO, ProHance. “Contact centres today operate in an environment of high complexity and rising customer expectations. ProHance provides the transparency and intelligence they need to balance workforce efficiency with service excellence, enabling them to achieve sustainable performance outcomes. ProHance can cater to requirements for front and back office across voice, transactions, and blended queues — which is very unique and not available in the market, making us a full-suite solution to solve for any workforce management requirement for enterprises.”With over 400,000+ users across 37 countries, ProHance empowers organisations to unlock productivity gains and strengthen customer engagement. This recognition further validates its position as a trusted partner for enterprises navigating the challenges of workforce management in the contact centre industry.Download the full report here ABOUT PROHANCEEmpower your organisation with ProHance’s comprehensive suite of tools and capabilities, designed to elevate productivity, enforce compliance, streamline costs, amplify customer satisfaction, fuel data-driven strategies, and seamlessly adapt to dynamic business landscapes. Harnessing ProHance propels your organisation towards unparalleled strategic success, effortlessly achieving key organisational objectives. For more information, follow us on LinkedIn for updates or log onto www.prohance.net ProHance has also been named a Major Contender in the Everest Group People Analytics Platforms PEAK MatrixAssessment 2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.