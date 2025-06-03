122 Years of Cleveland Legacy, A Future of Innovation: VNA of Ohio Joins h/care

VNA of Ohio, a Cleveland-based 122 year old home care institution founded by 12 brave women has been acquired by h/care

This is not just a transaction—it’s a commitment to honoring legacy while advancing the standard of care through technology, clinical excellence, and deep community roots throughout the Buckeye State” — Ryan Haller, CEO, h/care

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Visiting Nurse Association of Ohio ( VNA of Ohio ), a cornerstone of community health for more than 122 years, has officially transitioned to new ownership managed by h/care , a next-generation healthcare management organization redefining home-based care. The acquisition, effective May 1, 2025, marks a new chapter in VNA of Ohio’s storied history—one rooted in compassion, strengthened through innovation.Founded in 1902 by thirteen pioneering women—known as the “Baker’s Dozen”—VNA of Ohio has long stood as a symbol of courage, dignity, and dedication in Northeast Ohio. Over the decades, it has provided care to countless families, guided by its founding mission to serve those most in need. Today, that mission lives on and expands under h/care’s leadership.“We are humbled to steward the next generation of care for VNA of Ohio,” said Ryan Haller, CEO & Founding Principal of h/care. “This is not just a transaction—it’s a commitment to honoring legacy while advancing the standard of care through technology, clinical excellence, and deep community roots throughout the Buckeye State.”h/care is uniquely positioned to modernize home health, hospice, and private duty services through its model of “high touch, high tech, built on high trust.” With a proven platform designed to reduce clinician burnout, improve patient outcomes, and empower local care teams, h/care will preserve what makes VNA of Ohio exceptional while investing in its future.Key goals of the transition include:• Expanding access to care across underserved communities in Northeast Ohio• Integrating best-in-class technology to support caregivers and streamline patient experiences• Empowering local leadership while aligning with national standards of excellence• Protecting continuity of care for patients and families who have relied on VNA of Ohio for generations• Growing VNA's continuum of care with a focus on home health, mental health, hospice, and private duty care“This partnership ensures that our patients continue to receive the trusted, compassionate care they’ve always known,” said Renee Coughlin, Managing Director of VNA of Ohio. “With h/care’s resources and vision, we’re better prepared to meet the growing and evolving needs of the communities we serve.”This transition will be seamless for patients and employees alike, with no disruption in services or support. Together, h/care and VNA of Ohio will continue to build on a century of service—helping Ohioans live healthier, more independent lives at home.About VNA of OhioFounded in 1902 in Cleveland, VNA of Ohio began with thirteen civic-minded women offering care to the ill and underserved. Hiring graduate nurse Alice Page as the first superintendent, the organization grew to deliver skilled, accessible care to those in need, becoming a pillar of public health throughout the 20th century and beyond.Learn more: www.vna-ohio.com About h/careh/care is a national home-based healthcare platform focused on delivering exceptional care through a balance of human compassion and leading-edge technology. With operations across the country, h/care supports agencies through centralized management, regional autonomy, and a shared mission to bring dignity and reliability back to care at home.Learn more: h-care.usMedia Contact:Ryan Hallerpress@h-care.us

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.