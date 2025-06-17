PlanetBids Named a Best Workplace 2025 by Inc. Magazine

PlanetBids logo PlanetBids was named one of Inc. Magazine's 2025 Best Workplaces

The public agency procurement software provider was recognized as a company who continually invests in employee development, benefits, and experience.

We cultivate a culture of trust, growth, and purpose. Our people are empowered to make a real impact, collaborate without barriers, and solve challenges that matter to communities across the country.” — David DiGiacomo, CEO, PlanetBids

STUDIO CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PlanetBids is excited to announce that it has been named one of Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces 2025, highlighting companies who have continually invested in employee development, benefits, and experiences.Founded in 2000 in Studio City, Calif., PlanetBids has been a fully remote/hybrid-optional company since 2020, with offices in Studio City and Ormond Beach, Fla., and employees located in 17 states across the country. The company was acquired by Capstreet, a Houston-based private equity firm, from co-founders Arpie and Alan Zavian in October 2023. This transaction has fueled the growth of the past two years to propel PlanetBids to become a true market leader.“At PlanetBids, we don’t just build innovative procurement solutions. We cultivate a culture of trust, growth, and purpose,” said PlanetBids CEO David DiGiacomo. “Our people are empowered to make a real impact, collaborate without barriers, and solve challenges that matter to communities across the country. It’s more than a workplace; it’s a place where your ideas shape the future and your passion finds a home.”We pride ourselves on championing a culture that empowers our people to do their best work and live their best lives, preaching – and practicing – five core values:- Doers move quickly- Empowerment for all- Stay curious with a purpose- Vulnerability is courageous- Succeed togetherAs a growing team with ambitious goals to help streamline processes, improve bid competitiveness, and boost sustainability for public agency procurement and purchasing nationwide, these values are key to meeting ambitious product and territory expansion goals while ensuring a world-class client implementation and support experience.PlanetBids also wants to take care of our team. This includes offering a flexible schedule with self-managed (unlimited) paid time off, generous contributions to medical insurance, company-paid employee premiums for vision and dental insurance, company-paid life insurance and disability options, 401K match with immediate vesting, and a competitive salary that meets or exceeds the industry average. Other benefits include employee assistance programs, career pathing and development, and a collaborative and engaged culture with annual in-person strategy meetings. Employees even receive an annual $250 stipend by scheduling five-days of PTO at once.This award will join PlanetBids’ ranking as a Top Construction Management Solutions Provider 2023 by Construction Tech Review, as well as our multiple Achievement of Excellence in Procurement (AEP) eProcurement platform certifications from the National Procurement Institute, Inc.About PlanetBidsPlanetBids’ lifecycle procurement platform helps procurement professionals in the public, private, education, and non-profit sectors streamline their purchasing operations and improve vendor and supplier relationships for better budget and resource management. With tools for bid and vendor management, business certification and insurance tracking, contract and document management, and reporting, PlanetBids is purpose built by procurement industry experts for agencies of all sizes and budgets. To learn more, visit planetbids.com About Inc. MagazineInc. is the voice of the American entrepreneur. They inspire, inform, and document the most fascinating people in business: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters that represent the most dynamic force in the American economy. Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures LLC, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today’s innovative company builders. Learn more and see the entire list at inc.com

